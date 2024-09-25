Search
Bryan Norcross answers your Hurricane Helene questions

As Hurricane Helene strengthens on approach to Florida, FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross is talking about the dangerous storm’s future.

Bryan Norcross breaks down the potential impacts of Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene is strengthening as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico, and millions in Florida are preparing for the worst.

Helene is forecast to make landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida on Thursday evening as a major hurricane, meaning Category 3 or higher.

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross answered your questions about Helene on Wednesday during a live Q&A that was streamed on our YouTube channel and Facebook page.

You can watch a replay of the event below.

