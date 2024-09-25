Bryan Norcross answers your Hurricane Helene questions

Hurricane Helene is strengthening as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico, and millions in Florida are preparing for the worst.

Helene is forecast to make landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida on Thursday evening as a major hurricane, meaning Category 3 or higher.

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross answered your questions about Helene on Wednesday during a live Q&A that was streamed on our YouTube channel and Facebook page.

You can watch a replay of the event below.