Video: Lava gushes from Mount Kīlauea in Hawaii before the 48th eruption episode

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii – The 48th episode of the Mount Kīlauea volcano is almost underway in Hawaii as the monstrous summit slowly begins to ooze lava.

Starting on Saturday evening, precursory eruptions of sluggish lava began to emerge from the summit of Mount Kīlauea, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

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Experts say that there have been 29 precursory eruptions from the south vent since they began at 5:41 p.m. HST on Saturday.

There have been 29 overflows, lasting about five to 10 minutes each and spaced about 15 to 30 minutes apart, before draining back into the main vent.

These low lava fountains have ranged from five to 10 feet in height so far.

Precursors are warnings before an eruption, according to the USGS.

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Such warnings could include noticeable steaming or fumarolic activity, as well as new or enlarged areas of hot ground. Still, they do not indicate the type or scale of an expected eruption.

Experts are expecting the official onset of episode 48 to produce lava fountains sometime Sunday or Monday.

Footage shared by the USGS shows steadily smaller portions of lava coming from the south vent.

There is a risk of ashfall from this event falling into surrounding communities.

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Stay tuned to FOX Weather as we monitor this event.