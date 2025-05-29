Las Vegas sizzles in pre-summer heat wave that's baking millions across West

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A blistering heat wave is driving temperatures into the triple digits this week across a vast region of the western U.S., serving as a stark reminder that meteorological summer is just days away.

Nearly 20 million residents are under heat alerts, stretching from the Desert Southwest to the Pacific Northwest. The hottest locations are expected to see temperatures between 105 and 110 degrees.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the peak of this three-day event will be Friday, with temperatures expected to return to near-normal levels by Sunday.

Active heat alerts

(FOX Weather)



"So, we've got Extreme Heat Warnings for parts of California and into southern parts of Nevada with Las Vegas in the mix," said FOX Weather meteorologist Ian Oliver. "Look at these forecasts. Sacramento is forecast to tie an old record from 1910 with Redding likely breaking old records."

Sacramento is forecast to reach 103 degrees on Friday, while Redding could see a high of 107 degrees.

Las Vegas is also expected to be in the same boat, with temperatures likely to reach at least 104 degrees on Saturday.

All three cities could tie or exceed their daily record highs, which is always notable, but they will remain well below all-time record levels.

DEATH VALLEY OFFICIALS WARN BIKERS OF EXTREME HEAT RISK WHILE TRAVELING TO PARKS THIS SUMMER

Expected high temperatures

(FOX Weather)



Similar to the historic heat dome of 2021, a ridge of high pressure will drive above-average temperatures, but there are significant differences when comparing the weather features.

Both the strength and duration of this event pale in comparison to the historic heat of 2021, so temperatures reaching 110-130 degrees will not be in the cards this time around.

Still, residents are urged to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight and remain close to air conditioning.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat waves are the leading cause of weather-related fatalities across the country.

Every year, about 1,300 deaths are directly attributed to heat. That number is widely considered an undercount, with thousands of victims unrecorded for various reasons.

7 FACTS ABOUT HEAT WAVES

Relief from the heat is coming

The only communities spared from the intense heat this time around will be those along the immediate coastline, where cool ocean waters and a steady sea breeze are keeping temperatures in check and preventing cities along the Pacific Coast Highway from reaching record territory.

A pair of low-pressure systems expected over the next week should bring increased cloud cover and rain chances, helping to drive temperatures down during the upcoming workweek.

While large portions of the interior U.S. experience their hottest temperatures in July, it can take until September and into meteorological fall for coastal cities such as San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco to see their warmest readings of the year.