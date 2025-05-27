Death Valley officials warn bikers of extreme heat risk while traveling to parks this summer

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – The unofficial start of summer is here, and with it comes soaring temperatures and the risk of heat-related illnesses.

As visitors begin to plan cross-country trips to National Parks, the National Park Service (NPS) warns motorcycle riders to take caution when biking during the hottest times of the year.

According to the NPS, Death Valley National Park temperatures can reach as high as 130 degrees. Due to the area’s extreme climate, once the heat index exceeds 99 degrees, the air no longer provides any cooling relief, even while riding at a high speed.

That's because hot air rushes into your face on top of the heavy motorcycle gear riders must wear to remain safe, making heat-related illness more likely to occur.

Park officials suggest riding during cooler times, preferably before 10 a.m.

"Motorcycle riders are injured or killed due to the extreme conditions every year in Death Valley," said NPS Superintendent Mike Reynolds. "We encourage riders to visit between October and April, when temperatures are significantly cooler and safer for motorcycling."

The NPS says heat-related illnesses can cause symptoms such as heat rash, sunburns and heat stroke, which can lead to death if not treated soon.

If you want to travel by bike this summer, beat the heat by learning how to plan best and prepare for harsh conditions.