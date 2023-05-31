Northern US expected to bake during June while Florida looks damp

The first month of summer looks like it will live up to the season, with heat baking large swaths of the U.S.

The Climate Prediction Center has already predicted a hot June, July and August for the majority of the Lower 48, while the eastern third of the country will likely be wetter than average.

On Wednesday, the CPC issued its outlook for the month of June. Here's a look at the predictions.

Temperatures

According to the June outlook from the CPC, above-average temperatures are likely across the northern tier of the country from the Northeast to the Northwest and extending south into the Midwest. Above-average temperatures are also expected in Florida and along the Gulf Coast. Much of Alaska is also likely to see above-average temps.

Cooler weather is predicted across the Southwest U.S. as well as southwestern Alaska through the Aleutian Islands.

Precipitation

Parts of the Midwest have been dealing with dry weather for quite a while, and that trend will likely continue during June, according to the CPC. Below-average precipitation is also expected in parts of central and eastern Alaska.

Florida is expected to receive above-average precipitation, which is good news for some parts of the state that are in extreme drought. Invest 91L spinning in the Gulf of Mexico this week will likely contribute to much of the precipitation expected for the Sunshine State.

The West will likely also get a good dose of wet weather in June, as well as southwestern Alaska and the Aleutian Islands.

