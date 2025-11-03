Jamaica recovery, relief efforts continue after Hurricane Melissa as death toll climbs from historic disaster
The Jamaican government has begun to reach the communities most devastated by Hurricane Melissa nearly a week after the historic storm made landfall and carved a path of immense destruction across the western part of the island nation.
FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shares the latest updates for the early stages of recovery in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa destroyed much of the country in its path. Locals plead for help in some of the hardest hit areas from the storm.
Jamaican officials said the first wave of immediate aid supplies and fuel made it to Westmoreland Parish with the help of a U.S. State Department Disaster Relief Task Force on Sunday.
Many buildings and key infrastructure in Westmoreland, St. Elizabeth and St. James Parishes were leveled by the eyewall and the strongest winds from Melissa, which were as strong as 185 mph at landfall.
U.S. forces are helping with search and rescue missions which were still ongoing as of Sunday, according to the Jamiaca Information Service.
An aerial view shows damaged buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, Jamaica, on October 31, 2025. At least 19 people in Jamaica have died as a result of Hurricane Melissa which devastated the island nation when it roared ashore this week, a government minister told news outlets late October 31. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
An aerial view shows damaged buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa in Middle Quarters, St Elizabeth, Jamaica, on October 31, 2025. At least 19 people in Jamaica have died as a result of Hurricane Melissa which devastated the island nation when it roared ashore this week, a government minister told news outlets late October 31. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
LA PAZ, EL SALVADOR - OCTOBER 31: Members of Civil Protection and the Government of El Salvador unloading supplies from trucks during the dispatch of a humanitarian aid contingent to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa, at the Oscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport, in La Paz, El Salvador on October 31, 2025. According to an announcement by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, more than 300 rescuers and more than 50 tons of supplies would be sent to Jamaica as humanitarian aid, after Hurricane Melissa caused dozens of deaths, missing persons and infrastructure damage in several Caribbean countries such as Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba and others. (Photo by Alex Pena/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A resident points to where the high water mark was at his home during Hurricane Melissa.
An aerial view of damaged buildings around the St. John's Anglican Church following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins. Somewhat weakened but still threatening, Melissa will bring damaging winds and flooding rains to the Bahamas Wednesday before moving on to Bermuda late Thursday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). (Photo by Ricardo MAKYN / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
An aerial view of destroyed buildings following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins. Somewhat weakened but still threatening, Melissa will bring damaging winds and flooding rains to the Bahamas Wednesday before moving on to Bermuda late Thursday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). (Photo by Ricardo MAKYN / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
This screen grab from an aerial video shows damaged buildings and structures in St. Elizabeth Parish, Jamaica, on October 29, 2025, after Hurricane Melissa tore through the island. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by AFP VIDEOGRAPHICS / AFP) (Photo by AFP VIDEOGRAPHICS/AFP via Getty Images)
Men assess downed power pole.
(Robert Ray)
FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray, who rode out the monstrous Category 5 hurricane just east of Montego Bay, documented the difficult and slow journey of one of the first government relief convoys to the historic town of Black River Friday, one of the municipalities closest to landfall.
Ray showed main roadways lined with downed powerlines. Survivors said their homes were destroyed and were without food and water.
"My five kids are homeless," a Black River mother told Ray.
"The mountains are bald, there is no vegetation in these mountains," said Ray. The removal of leaves and tree bark is a hallmark of incredibly strong wind speeds, often associated with the strongest tornadoes.
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Saturday that the current death toll currently stands at 28.
Floods from the storm have left at least 28 people dead in nearby Haiti.
JAMAICA DEVASTATION: Drone video reveals the extent of damage left behind in Middle Quarters, Jamaica from Hurricane Melissa. Thousands of people were displaced as the storm destroyed homes and businesses, leaving rubble behind.
Much of the hardest hit areas in Jamaica remain without power as aid trickles in from the government, charities and NGOs, as well as foreign governments.
Prime Minister Holness said he met with The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency over the weekend to further coordinate relief from regional neighbors.
Scott Renner, the U.S. Charge d’Affaires in Jamaica, said the U.S. has provided an initial $11 million in immediate assistance. In a social media post, Renner said the money covered food supplies for 40,000 victims, the installation of six water treatment systems and emergency shelter materials.
Three CH-47 Chinooks from the 1st Battalion, 228 Aviation Regiment, carried 40 service members and supplies arrive in Jamaica part of US disaster relief response.
(USEmbassyJA/X / FOX Weather)
A U.S. Department of State-led Task Force arrived in Kingston Saturday which included three CH-47 Chinook helicopters as well as first responders from Virginia and California.
With max winds of 185 mph, Hurricane Melissa is tied with Dorian, Wilma, Gilbert and the Labor Day storm for the second-highest recorded wind speeds of any hurricane in the Atlantic basin.
FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray takes a journey through some of the worst damage in Black River, Jamaica, near where Hurricane Melissa made landfall as a Category 5 storm. Ray found people are desperate for food, water and resources to begin recovery.