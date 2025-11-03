Jamaica recovery, relief efforts continue after Hurricane Melissa as death toll climbs from historic disaster

ST. ELIZABETH PARISH, Jamaica – The Jamaican government has begun to reach the communities most devastated by Hurricane Melissa nearly a week after the historic storm made landfall and carved a path of immense destruction across the western part of the island nation.

Jamaican officials said the first wave of immediate aid supplies and fuel made it to Westmoreland Parish with the help of a U.S. State Department Disaster Relief Task Force on Sunday.

Many buildings and key infrastructure in Westmoreland, St. Elizabeth and St. James Parishes were leveled by the eyewall and the strongest winds from Melissa, which were as strong as 185 mph at landfall.

HURRICANE MELISSA DEATH TOLL CONTINUES TO RISE AS SUFFERING JAMAICANS PLEAD FOR HELP: 'EVERYTHING IS GONE'

U.S. forces are helping with search and rescue missions which were still ongoing as of Sunday, according to the Jamiaca Information Service.

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray, who rode out the monstrous Category 5 hurricane just east of Montego Bay, documented the difficult and slow journey of one of the first government relief convoys to the historic town of Black River Friday, one of the municipalities closest to landfall.

Ray showed main roadways lined with downed powerlines. Survivors said their homes were destroyed and were without food and water.

"My five kids are homeless," a Black River mother told Ray.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"The mountains are bald, there is no vegetation in these mountains," said Ray. The removal of leaves and tree bark is a hallmark of incredibly strong wind speeds, often associated with the strongest tornadoes.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Saturday that the current death toll currently stands at 28.

Floods from the storm have left at least 28 people dead in nearby Haiti.

Much of the hardest hit areas in Jamaica remain without power as aid trickles in from the government, charities and NGOs, as well as foreign governments.

Prime Minister Holness said he met with The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency over the weekend to further coordinate relief from regional neighbors.

BEFORE AND AFTER SATELLITE IMAGERY REVEALS EXTEND OF DAMAGE IN JAMAICA

Scott Renner, the U.S. Charge d’Affaires in Jamaica, said the U.S. has provided an initial $11 million in immediate assistance. In a social media post, Renner said the money covered food supplies for 40,000 victims, the installation of six water treatment systems and emergency shelter materials.

A U.S. Department of State-led Task Force arrived in Kingston Saturday which included three CH-47 Chinook helicopters as well as first responders from Virginia and California.

With max winds of 185 mph, Hurricane Melissa is tied with Dorian, Wilma, Gilbert and the Labor Day storm for the second-highest recorded wind speeds of any hurricane in the Atlantic basin.

HURRICANE MELISSA MAKES HISTORY FOR INTENSITY

"Melissa was as strong and perfectly formed as any hurricane you're likely to ever see. And in a horrible bit of timing, it peaked just before landfall," said FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross.

Ray said the damage he saw was perhaps only comparable to the massive Asian tsunami of 2004 which was caused by a magnitude 9.2 earthquake.

"So many people right now are suffering. There is a desperate need for water and food and supplies," said Ray as he signed off.