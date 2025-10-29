Drone video shows catastrophic damage to Jamaica stadium, neighborhood after Hurricane Melissa

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica -- More video is emerging showing the total devastation of northwestern Jamaica in the wake of the historic Category 5 Hurricane Melissa after it tore through the island nation.

Drone video showed a soccer stadium in town covered in water and mud — a scene common throughout the surrounding Catherine Hall neighborhoods. Storm surge buried the town in water and mud that was feet deep, pushed in off the beaches from the 100+ mph winds.

The bulk of the seawater has since retreated into the Caribbean, but a thick, grimy film of muddy water remains clinging to roads, yards and even the lower floors of many homes — many also sustaining substantial wind damage.

On the ground, FOX Weather correspondent Robert Ray and producer Jarrod Maloney were escorted around the Catherine Hall neighborhood as residents trying to come to grips with the destruction were eager to show the world the enormous amount of help that's needed.

"There's frustrations on the street," Ray said.

Ray walked down a mud-filled side road to find homes still under several inches of mud and water, if not more.

"We need help! We need help, please, to clear our roads," one woman exasperatedly pleaded. She walked in her front door to show the puddles of mud still shin-deep in her entryway.

In another nearby home, a resident pointed out a dark horizontal line about 6-7 feet off the ground, left as a scar on their brightly colored teal blue wall.

"That's where the water was," the resident exclaimed.

Another woman told Ray she rescued three children who were tossed over a wall to her during the storm.

"The water was rising and (the parents) wanted to stay in the flood," she said. "I took the kids; they're at my house now, I don't know where the parents are." She said the kids are OK.

Another woman brought Ray into her home, filled with mud and water-soaked furniture tossed about the room.

"(Damage to) washing machines, freezers; we lost all our meat," the woman told Ray. "We have no food and water. That's one of the biggest things -- if we can get some food and water right now, because we don't know what's going to happen. We don't have running water, it's crazy."

Maloney said every person they've spoken with said Melissa was by far the worst storm they have ever seen – even worse than the deadly Hurricane Gilbert of 1988.

"It was the longest 7-hour disaster movie of my life," one resident told Maloney. Another said, "This was three times (as bad as) Gilbert."

Ray said there are some 800 homes and apartments in the neighborhood all suffering damage.

"This is going to be an incredibly long recovery," Ray said. "They need to get power restored, they need food and water and other resources."

The U.S. Embassy announced Wednesday the U.S. is sending aid to Jamaica and that both Kingston and Ocho Rios' airports will reopen Friday morning. Montego Bay's Airport sustained significant damage and its reopening is unknown.