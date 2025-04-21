Search
Rip currents turn deadly along Florida coast during Easter weekend

First responders in Fort Lauderdale said they were alerted to multiple swimmers in distress at beaches in South Florida on Friday, and they recovered the body of a 12-year-old boy who had been caught in rough ocean currents along Fort Lauderdale Beach.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Watch: What is a rip current?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An investigation is underway in Florida after officials said a man was killed due to a possible rip current on Easter Sunday.

According to information provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to reports of a drowning of an adult male in his late teens at Hanna Park in Jacksonville around 5 p.m. Sunday.

FILE - A rip current sign on Indialantic Beach.

(Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Officials said that officers working at the park were able to pull the unidentified victim from the water, and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department brought him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Homicide unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene, and the initial investigation revealed the victim was swimming when a possible rip current pulled him out and he went underwater.

Rip currents are narrow, fast-moving channels of water that flow away from the shoreline. They are often difficult to spot and pose significant threats to swimmers.

Watch: Father, son rescued after being pulled offshore by strong rip current in Florida

These currents can quickly carry individuals away from shallow waters, triggering panic and exhaustion. This can lead to drowning.

The sheriff’s office said foul play is not suspected, but investigators would be working with the medical examiner’s office to determine his cause of death.

No other information was provided.

Deadly rip currents reported along Florida's coast

This graphic provides information on beach flags and rip currents.

(FOX Weather)

Lifeguards were able to assist most of the swimmers back to shore, but the 12-year-old boy was not immediately located.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, fire rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard, launched an hours-long search and rescue operation that located the victim later in the evening.

