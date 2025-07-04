Newly designated Invest 92L brings soaking tropical conditions to Florida, Southeast Atlantic coast

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor newly designated Invest 92L off the Southeast coast on Friday for tropical development.

An invest is a naming convention used to identify areas forecasters are investigating for possible tropical development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next seven days.

The potential development zone for Invest 92L off the Southast coast.

The NHC upped the odds for Invest 92L to the high-medium range early Friday morning. Should something develop, the FOX Forecast Center said it is not expected to become very strong. Still, tropical downpours are likely for Florida and the Southeast Atlantic coast regardless of any tropical development.

NOAA's Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the area of disturbed weather off the Southeast coast Friday afternoon to further investigate the atmospheric conditions over the region.

The dying front that has been causing heavy rain over the Carolinas will interact with an upper-level disturbance over Florida over the next few days. Out of that combination, a tropical depression or low-end tropical storm has a decent chance of forming off the Southeast coast.

Even if a circulation develops, it's not likely to change the threat from this system, which is the potential for flooding. Pockets of 5-plus-inch rainfall have already occurred across Florida and coastal Georgia and the Carolinas. Significant additional rainfall is expected into next week, especially in eastern North Carolina.

Additional rainfall is expected through Monday throughout the Southeast.

Through Saturday, the upper-level system that has been triggering the rain in Florida will remain in place, so tropical downpours are likely to continue over the so-called Sunshine State.

By Sunday, however, the focus shifts to the eastern part of the Carolinas and the potential tropical system. Though a tail of tropical moisture will still be draped across the Florida peninsula.

A look at the flash flood threat in the Southeast through Monday.

The FOX Forecast Center said there is strong consensus among the various computer forecast models, including the new AI models, that the formation zone will be off the Georgia coast, if an organized system indeed forms.

Early next week, it looks likely that the disturbance, tropical depression or tropical storm, whatever it ends up being, will track along the Carolina coast and out to sea.

It's too early to know if the potential system will track inland or stay offshore of the Carolinas, the FOX Forecast Center notes. It's not expected to become very strong, but if winds over the ocean reach 40 mph, it will get the name Chantal.

Stay aware of the latest alerts for your area. The overall system and the individual thunderstorm cells are expected to be slow-moving, so local flooding is a real possibility for the next couple of days in Florida, then shifting to the Carolinas.