Intense severe storms increase flash flood risk across major Midwest cities following destructive derecho

CHICAGO, Illinois - Severe weather tore through parts of Illinois , Wisconsin and Missouri Wednesday, with winds topping 80 mph in areas, splintering trees and knocking down power lines.

And the threat isn't over yet. A Level 4 out of 5 severe storm risk has been issued, encompassing major metropolitan hubs including Chicago and Milwaukee, placing more than 22 million Americans in the risk zone on Thursday.

OVER 400K RESIDENTS WITHOUT POWER IN THE MIDWEST AFTER DESTRUCTIVE DERECHO SLAMMED THE REGION

Renewed threats of hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will all be possible, along with the potential for flash flooding.

According to FOX Forecast Center , a derecho occurred Wednesday—a swath of damaging winds that is at least 250 miles long and 60 miles wide impacted the area.

POWERFUL STORMS, DAMAGING WINDS TO SLAM NORTHEAST AS RECORD HEAT FUELS MULTIDAY SEVERE WEATHER THREAT

Stretching over 350 miles, it started in Iowa and tore through Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan and Indiana .

Some of these same areas are bracing for more damaging severe hazards Thursday, while storms increase the flash flood potential.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, moisture-rich storms are expected to produce widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches across Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois.

MAN KILLED BY FALLING TREE IN DES MOINES, IOWA, DURING SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK

Chicago metro futuretrack

(FOX Weather)



Meanwhile, localized amounts exceeding 2 to 3 inches are possible where storms move slowly or repeatedly track over the same areas.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Let’s see what prediction markets are saying about how much rain Chicago will get this month.

Due to the rainfall, a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk is in place through Thursday night, which includes Chicago.