I-95 mid-Atlantic corridor facing severe thunderstorms, hail threat Friday

The rain and storms aren't just happening across the South this week, as severe weather will cap off the workweek in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, including in New York City, Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center is forecasting up to a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather Friday as a band of thunderstorms moves east through the region, bringing rain, hail and the potential for strong winds.

Those areas in the highest risk zone include the Interstate 95 corridor that passes from just north of the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, through Richmond and the outskirts of the Washington, D.C.-Metro area, then into Delaware and up through Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Dover, Atlantic City and Richmond are likely to see severe storms on Friday.

(FOX Weather)



The primary threats on Friday will be strong thunderstorms, large hail and damaging wind gusts. Early on Friday, reports of dime-sized hail started coming into the FOX Forecast Center from College Town, Pennsylvania.

"Showers and thunderstorms could be heavy and strong at times, with damaging winds are possible," FOX Weather Meteorologist Michael Estme said. "Places like Salisbury, Washington, D.C. our nation's capitol, need to be on alert."

Rain forecast through Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



Storms will sweep into the region from the west during mid-Friday afternoon making for a stormy late afternoon and evening. In New York City, by early afternoon the rain will make for a messy evening commute to kick off the weekend.

Wind forecast for Friday.

(FOX Weather)



The severe weather threat abates Friday night, but rain will continue into the weekend for much of the Northeast and New England with up to 2 inches in the forecast for New York and Philadelphia.

Airline travelers will need to check for delays if they are traveling ahead of the weekend.

Lightning could be seen from cameras over Philadelphia International Airport late Friday morning. A Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Philadelphia, Atlantic City and Dover until 6 p.m. Friday.

Thunderstorms prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to issue ground delays on Friday for airports in New York and DC.

Rain forecast through Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



The forecast rain will be beneficial for the Northeast where parts of New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are under facing moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.