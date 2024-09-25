Atlanta's tower cranes to be put to the test during Hurricane Helene

ATLANTA – One of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country faces a barrage of serious weather from Hurricane Helene, but it is the storm's winds that could produce widespread impacts.

From downtown to Midtown and Buckhead, the Atlanta skyline is dotted with cranes - structures that won't be disassembled before the gusty winds arrive.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the metro area is expected to experience wind gusts above 50 mph starting late Thursday and lasting into Friday.

A crane sitting more than 200 feet above ground level would encounter gusts significantly higher than at the surface, meaning the construction equipment will be in for a wild ride.

Heavy Equipment Colleges of America states that large cranes can withstand winds of at least 100 mph, so equipment shouldn't be compromised during this round of severe weather, provided they are functioning properly.

Atlanta weather forecast

The National Weather Service Office in Peachtree City, Georgia, issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the metro area and warned that unsecured lightweight objects may become dangerous projectiles.

NWS meteorologists anticipated some large trees will be snapped or uprooted and mobile homes could sustain damage.

While the large tower cranes remain at the mercy of the weather from Helene, residents may see the cranes' arms rotate - a technique construction experts call "weathervaning."

According to the Heavy Equipment Colleges of America, Weathervaning is common on windy days when operators set the cranes to naturally rotate and point in the direction of the wind.

Although construction crews may not be operating during the storm, the cranes may still appear to be active, as the wind direction and speed will influence the tall equipment.

Atlanta wind speed

Recent accidents involving cranes in the Atlanta metro

Atlanta is no stranger to accidents involving construction equipment and large cranes.

In May 2023, a tower crane partially collapsed in the Midtown area, causing the evacuation of around 1,000 residents.

Firefighters said the incident injured four workers and left a gaping hole in a large building that was under construction.

Just a few months later, a crane caused a portion of a parking deck to collapse at a Publix shopping center southeast of downtown.

The city reported that only the crane operator was injured, and there were signs posted in the area warning of the weight limit.

Neither of the recent incidents involving cranes were directly attributed by authorities to weather.