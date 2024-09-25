Search
Disney World, Universal Orlando announce some closures as Hurricane Helene approaches Florida

Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall in Florida at least as a Category 3 hurricane Thursday night.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Hurricane Helene maintains expansive, strong winds as it tries to organize

Helene has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross breaks down the advisory, explaining why Helene is struggling to organize, what that means for the storm's impacts and how the storm is maintaining its expansive strong winds. Sept. 25, 2024. 

As Hurricane Helene closes in on a Florida landfall this week, Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World Resort are assessing their operations.

Walt Disney World Resort will close Disney's Typhoon Lagood water park on Thursday, Sept. 26, according to a recent statement. Plus, Beachcomber Shack and typhoon Lagoon Umbrella rentals are canceled for Thursday, as well. 

Other Disney activities that will be canceled or closed on Thursday due to Helene include the following tours and miniature golf experiences: 

  • Savor the Savanna
  • Up Close with Rhinos
  • Walking with Giants
  • Wild Africa Trek
  • Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf
  • Winter Summerland Miniature Golf
Cast members squeegee the stage in front of Cinderella Castle as rain bands pass through the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Aug. 30, 2023.

FILE: The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service / Getty Images)

Universal Orlando announced that the Universal Volcano Bay water park will be closed Thursday, Sept. 26. Park officials expect Volcano Bay to reopen on Friday at its normal hours.

They noted their severe weather policy, pertaining to whether a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center or a state of emergency declared for Orlando within a week of their arrival.

In such a case, guests can contact the Universal Orlando team and cancel tickets and hotel rooms booked directly with Universal Orlando without any cancelation or change fees.

The symbolic globe turns outside Universal Studios theme park, part of Universal Orlando Resort.

FILE: The symbolic globe turns outside Universal Studios theme park, part of Universal Orlando Resort. 

(Dewayne Bevil / Orlando Sentinel / Tribune News Service / Getty Images)

"We want you to feel safe and will work with you directly to best accommodate your needs," park officials said in a statement.

Helene is expected to make landfall in the Big Bend of Florida at least as a Category 3 hurricane Thursday night. 

