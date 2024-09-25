Disney World, Universal Orlando announce some closures as Hurricane Helene approaches Florida

As Hurricane Helene closes in on a Florida landfall this week, Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World Resort are assessing their operations.

Walt Disney World Resort will close Disney's Typhoon Lagood water park on Thursday, Sept. 26, according to a recent statement. Plus, Beachcomber Shack and typhoon Lagoon Umbrella rentals are canceled for Thursday, as well.

Other Disney activities that will be canceled or closed on Thursday due to Helene include the following tours and miniature golf experiences:

Savor the Savanna

Up Close with Rhinos

Walking with Giants

Wild Africa Trek

Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf

Universal Orlando announced that the Universal Volcano Bay water park will be closed Thursday, Sept. 26. Park officials expect Volcano Bay to reopen on Friday at its normal hours.

They noted their severe weather policy, pertaining to whether a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center or a state of emergency declared for Orlando within a week of their arrival.

In such a case, guests can contact the Universal Orlando team and cancel tickets and hotel rooms booked directly with Universal Orlando without any cancelation or change fees.

"We want you to feel safe and will work with you directly to best accommodate your needs," park officials said in a statement.

Helene is expected to make landfall in the Big Bend of Florida at least as a Category 3 hurricane Thursday night.