Bryan Norcross joins Florida storm officials to bring expert advice on preparing for hurricane season

PALM BEACH, Fla. – FOX Weather hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross joined an elite panel of storm and emergency management experts Wednesday to help Floridians prepare for what’s expected to be an active hurricane season.

The goal was to ensure the safety of others so that decisions made in the face of an impending hurricane are not overwhelming.

While the current hurricane season has had the slowest start in a decade, FOX Weather data shows it is more in line with historical patterns. Despite the quiet start, experts anticipate a very active hurricane season reaching its peak this summer, extending through Nov. 30.

NOAA's forecast indicates an above-average season with 17-25 named storms, 8-13 hurricanes and 4-7 major hurricanes. Most other forecasters have been in general agreement.

Norcross spoke during an insightful community forum in Palm Beach on Wednesday evening for Florida residents to acquire essential hurricane information and take proactive steps for the potential challenges ahead.

"Many people who live in Florida don't understand the hurricane history of the state or what a difference the actions you take to prepare can make if a hurricane hits your part of the state," Norcross said. "Forums like this chip away at that problem."

Other panelists included Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management; Mary Blakeney, director of Palm Beach County Public Safety Department's Division of Emergency Management; Tommy Strowd, executive director and engineer for the Lake Worth Drainage District; and Jamie Molnar, executive director of emergency preparedness for Florida Power & Light.

Palm Beach Post weather reporter Kimberly Miller hosted the two-hour forum.

Aside from storm preparedness, including evacuations, topics also covered the challenges in decision-making for emergency managers, and the risks associated with remaining in evacuation zones.

Panelists discussed the potential threat of heavy rain-induced flooding in South Florida and offered insights into the operation of the drainage system in the region.