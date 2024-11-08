NFL Week 10 preview: These football games could be in for a weather washout

Where will weather be a factor on the gridiron this Sunday? Check out FOX Weather's exclusive ROWI: Risk Of Weather Impact for some of Sunday's games below.

Also, for the latest in sports weather, check out Storming the Field. FOX Weather Meteorologists Steve Bender and Ian Oliver forecast how the weather will affect your favorite players and teams.

2024 NFL SEASON SCHEDULES: WEATHER EXTREMES THAT WILL IMPACT GAMES

This week, they chat with former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason.

Steelers (6-2) at Commanders (7-2): Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Few teams have been able to stop Washington's rookie phenom quarterback Jayden Daniels, but will the rain? There's more than a 60 percent chance of showers Sunday afternoon at Northwest Stadium with temperatures in the 60s.

Who would have picked Pittsburgh and Washington to lead their respective divisions 10 weeks into the season? But here they are.

LISTEN TO STORMING THE FIELD PODCAST

If things have to go to the ground, the Commanders have the league's second best rushing attack, although their top running back Brian Robinson may be a game-time decision.

Which team will handle sloppy weather the best? The Steelers defense is fifth in the NFL in takeaways. Meanwhile, the Commanders have given the ball away just three times this season, fewer than any other team in the league.

ROWI: Medium

Steelers at Commanders - ROWI: Medium

(FOX Weather)



Broncos (5-4) at Chiefs (8-0) - Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Can the Kansas City Chiefs remain unbeaten against the Denver Broncos? It will be on the players, as weather should not play much of a role during game time in the matchup.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s are forecast at Arrowhead Stadium.

KELCE FAMILY ADVOCATES FOR NFL STADIUMS TO USE GRASS FIELDS AFTER TURF INJURY

However, this will be the third game in a week at Arrowhead, with Iowa State hosting Kansas on Saturday and rain in the forecast Friday night.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton told the media this week that he's going to be keeping an eye on field conditions on game day.

ROWI: Low

Broncos at Chiefs - ROWI: Low R

(SOURCE GOES HERE)



Patriots (2-7) at Bears (4-4): Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET

Unless you're a New England Patriots or a Chicago Bears fan, most folks around the country will be keeping an eye on this one for fantasy football purposes.

In this battle of rookie quarterbacks, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye will also be fighting breezy conditions at Solider Field, as will the kickers.

ROWI: Medium

Patriots at Bears - ROWI: Medium

(SOURCE GOES HERE)



Will there be rain for Florida games?

We're also tracking tropical moisture in the Northern Caribbean that will bring rain to Florida, but that moisture will probably hold off in time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jacksonville Jaguars to get through their Sunday games unscathed.

HURRICANE MILTON'S MARK ON TROPICANA FIELD IN FLORIDA HIGHLIGHTS NEED FOR STRONGER STADIUMS

For the latest, download the FOX Weather App.