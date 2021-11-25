How weather affects your Thanksgiving menu

As Americans across the U.S. prepare to gather with friends and family for Thanksgiving, final preparations are underway to decide what to include – or not include – on the menu.

You may not think about it, but the weather can have a big impact on what we’re serving up for dinner. Extreme weather events here in the U.S. and around the world can greatly affect both the cost and supply of our favorite foods.

Sugar shortage could affect tasty treats

According to Everstream Analytics chief meteorologist Jon Davis, there is a global deficit of about 5.4 million metric tons of sugar this season, affecting both baking and consumer trends. This is a considerable change from last season’s 1 million metric tons global deficit.

"The drop in supply is mainly due to another poor harvest expected in India amid below-average monsoon rains totaling the lowest volumes in five years," Davis told FOX Weather.

So, supply chain experts are concerned as the holiday nears.

Hurricane Hilary affects produce prices

The Stew Leonard’s supermarket chain in the Northeast and New England sells more than 20,000 turkeys, 55,000 pies, and 10,000 lbs of mashed potatoes every year. And Stew Leonard himself joined FOX Weather last week to explain how weather is critical to the price of food.

"Weather affects food all the time," he said. "I mean, if the seas are rough, we see that lobster prices will go up and some of our fish prices will go up. Weather is critical to the price of food, and we’ve seen a couple of things happen this year."

Leonard said the effect Hurricane Hilary had on California led to the increase of artichoke and Brussels sprout prices. And extreme weather in Georgia has led to an increase in the prices of green beans.

"So, the weather is affecting a little bit of your Thanksgiving meal pricing," he said.

El Niño affects world blueberry crop

You’re likely paying more for blueberries because the world’s top producer, Peru, saw only a fraction of the crop this year. And analysts say the record heat that shriveled the berries can be blamed on El Niño .

"The current irregular weather and environmental conditions are causing considerable stress on the plants," wrote an analyst with the Seashore Fruit and Produce Company . "This is causing the leaves to drop prematurely, and the fruit begins to shrivel."

Record heat toasted much of South America , especially during the blueberry flowering season, according to the agricultural website EastFruit.

Thanksgiving travel and TSA checkpoints

If you're going to travel for Thanksgiving this year and planning on flying, you'll need to know what foods you can and can't bring with you.

Most food can be carried through airport checkpoints, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), but some items must be transported in checked bags.

"If it’s a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint," the TSA said. "However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag."