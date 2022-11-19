What Thanksgiving foods can you take through TSA checkpoints?

Here’s some food for thought.

It might not come as a surprise, but stuffing a firearm in your Thanksgiving bird for travel is just fowl. It won't get past a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint and will likely delay your arrival at grandma's in time for dinner.

But that didn't stop one traveler earlier this month. The TSA said the poor packing choice was uncovered at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

THANKSGIVING DINNER TO GOBBLE UP MORE MONEY FROM YOUR BANK ACCOUNT THIS YEAR

Guns aside, before you agree to bring a family favorite food item to contribute to the holiday table, it’s important to think about how you’re planning to transport it while flying.

The TSA said most foods could be carried through airport checkpoints, but some items will need to be transported in checked bags.

"If it’s a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint," the TSA said. "However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag."

WHAT ARE THE WORST AIRPORTS TO FLY INTO DURING WINTER?

What foods can you take through TSA?

Many Thanksgiving foods can be taken through a TSA checkpoint, but there are some items that will need to be transported in checked baggage in order to ease your travel experience at the airport.

THANKSGIVING WEATHER FORECAST 2022: NATIONAL OUTLOOK AND POSSIBLE WEEKEND WASHOUT IN EASTERN HALF OF US

Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint:

Baked goods – Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats

Meats – Turkey, chicken, ham and steak – frozen, cooked or uncooked

Stuffing – Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag

Casseroles – Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic

Mac ‘n cheese – Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination

Fresh vegetables – Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash and greens

Fresh fruit – Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas and kiwi

Candy

Spices

Thanksgiving foods that should be carefully packed with your checked baggage:

Cranberry sauce – Homemade or canned are spreadable

Gravy – Homemade or in a jar/can

Wine, champagne and sparking apple cider

Canned fruit or vegetables – It has liquid in the can

Preserves, jams and jellies – They are spreadable

Maple syrup

WHAT ARE THE ODDS OF A WHITE THANKSGIVING?

Food items often need some additional security screening, the TSA warns. It is best to place those items in an easily accessible location of the carry-on when packing them, and then removing those items from your bag and placing them in a bin for screening at the checkpoint.

If you are still unsure if a food item should be packed in a carry-on or checked bag, click here to find out.