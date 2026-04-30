How many record-breaking temperatures will these major cities out West see by the end of May?

May is typically when the Southwest starts to heat up—but sometimes, that heat arrives a little earlier and a little stronger than usual.

Just recently in March, major cities across the West broke temperature records as a massive heat wave gripped the region.

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Both Phoenix and Tucson saw record highs above 100 degrees, while Las Vegas set records with temperatures in the upper 90s.

While March brought the heat, May tends to heat up even more as summer approaches—but temperatures at or above 110 degrees in these cities are actually rather rare.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, Las Vegas has never recorded a 110-degree day in the month of May. However, it has come close—back in 2003, temperatures reached 109 degrees near the end of the month.

In Tucson, there have only been two days on record with temperatures at or above 110 degrees, both occurring in 1910.

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Phoenix, on the other hand, has seen 20 days in May with temperatures exceeding 110 degrees. Some of the hottest years include 2001, 2005, and 2020.

Let's take a look at what prediction markets are saying about the high temperatures in Las Vegas on Thursday:

Now, let's take a look at what prediction markets are saying about the high temperatures in Phoenix on Thursday:

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With that, forecasts indicate high temperatures averaging in the low to high 80s in Las Vegas and Phoenix over the next five days.

Phoenix could see some days in the 90s, while Las Vegas will likely stay in the 80s.