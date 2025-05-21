Washington man dies during grueling 24-mile hike at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – A hiker from Olympia, Washington, was found dead on Thursday afternoon during a hike at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

Dennis Smith, 74, was discovered unconscious about half a mile below the North Kaibab Trailhead. Officials said bystanders and National Park Service personnel attempted to resuscitate Smith, but to no avail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Known as an experienced hiker, Smith had set out to hike from the South Rim of the canyon to the North Rim, a rigorous 24-mile hike one way, according to the National Park Foundation.

The cause of his death is under investigation by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In the meantime, the NPS cautions Grand Canyon National Park visitors of the extreme heat forecast for the park ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Visitors who plan to hike the inner canyon, specifically, are warned that the canyon is expected to reach 100 degrees by the end of the week, so they should take appropriate precautions.

Because of these extreme temperatures, officials recommend park visitors hiking the inner canyon to only do so during the cooler parts of the day, which is before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Additionally, those attempting to hike particularly strenuous distances through the inner canyon, such as rim-to-rim, are advised to be self-reliant. Officials said this is to help avoid emergency situations for the hikers and first responders who would come to their aid.

They noted that attempts to help hikers might be delayed, as they depend on staff availability, the number of rescue calls officials receive and employee safety requirements.