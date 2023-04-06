Heroic climber killed saving fellow climber's life from falling ice column in Utah mountains

DUCHESNE, Utah – The heroic actions of a climber in Utah saved the lives of her fellow climbers from a falling ice column but cost her own life in the process.

Two women and a man were attempting to climb Raven Falls near Indian Canyon when a massive ice column broke loose, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office.

A 41-year-old woman managed to push her 21-year-old climbing partner out of the way, "which probably saved her life," sheriffs' deputies noted. However, the 41-year-old woman became trapped under two large blocks of ice. Rescue crews and volunteers spent hours trying to recover the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old man in their climbing group was knocked 40 feet down when the ice column fractured on impact, and he was seriously injured. A rescue helicopter hoisted the man aboard and flew him to a hospital on the Wasatch front, deputies said.

"Our sincere condolences to all effected by this tragedy, to the family of this brave, courageous woman who lost her life while saving another," Duchesne County Sheriff's deputies wrote in a note posted on social media. "We hope that all may find comfort and all the warm support will prevail over your hearts while mourning the loss of your loved one."

The victim's name has not been released.