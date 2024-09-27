Search
At least 2 North Carolina deaths blamed on Helene as mountains endure catastrophic floods

Among the storm-related deaths in North Caroline because of Helene was a 4-year-old who died in a crash.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
BOONE, N.C. – After Hurricane Helene made landfall in the Big Bend of Florida, it caused flooding conditions throughout the Southeast.

In the town of Boone, North Carolina, floodwaters inundated parking lots and streets and destroyed some roads.

The photos below show roads that have crumbled, as the ground beneath them had washed away.

  • North Carolina Hwy 105 in Watauga County.
    North Carolina Hwy 105 in Watauga County. (Nathanial Chicoine / Facebook)

  • Sampson Rd at the entrance of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Watauga County.
    Sampson Rd at the entrance of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Watauga County. (Betty Ford Graybeal / Facebook)

Farther north in Ashe County, roads disappeared under floodwater deep enough to reach the cab of a Jeep.

Flooding in Ashe County.

Flooding in Ashe County.

(@NCDOT / X / FOX Weather)

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA FACES HISTORIC FLOOD THREAT

In Buncombe County, where Asheville is located, more flooded roads could be seen. 

Flooding in Buncombe County.

Flooding in Buncombe County.

(@NCDOT / X / FOX Weather)

Meanwhile, some roads were covered in debris from flooding.

I-40, looking down at U.S. 74 in North Carolina.

I-40, looking down at U.S. 74 in North Carolina.

(@NCDOT / X / FOX Weather)

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

As of Friday afternoon, at least two people have died because of the storm. One person was killed when a tree fell on a home in Charlotte, while a 4-year-old died in a crash in Claremont.

