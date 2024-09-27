At least 2 North Carolina deaths blamed on Helene as mountains endure catastrophic floods

BOONE, N.C. – After Hurricane Helene made landfall in the Big Bend of Florida, it caused flooding conditions throughout the Southeast.

In the town of Boone, North Carolina, floodwaters inundated parking lots and streets and destroyed some roads.

The photos below show roads that have crumbled, as the ground beneath them had washed away.

Farther north in Ashe County, roads disappeared under floodwater deep enough to reach the cab of a Jeep.

In Buncombe County, where Asheville is located, more flooded roads could be seen.

Meanwhile, some roads were covered in debris from flooding.

As of Friday afternoon, at least two people have died because of the storm. One person was killed when a tree fell on a home in Charlotte, while a 4-year-old died in a crash in Claremont.