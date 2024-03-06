Heavy rain moving into Southern California for Los Angeles evening commute on Wednesday

LOS ANGELES – Another storm has begun moving into Southern California, bringing rain and potentially strong thunderstorms to the storm-weary region. However, this system will be much less potent than the deadly atmospheric rivers of weeks past.

An upper-level low-pressure system is sending moisture surging into California, increasing storm coverage throughout Wednesday for major metro areas, including Los Angeles and San Diego.

CALIFORNIA UNDERGOES 'MIRACLE MARCH' IN RECOVERING SNOWPACK DEFICIT WITH RECENT DAYSLONG BLIZZARD

"We're watching as it's mainly just going to be bringing rounds of rain to places in Southern California and even into Northern California," FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith said. "Then we could also be talking about not just some rain but also maybe some snow."

By the end of the workweek, this system will be over the Rocky Mountains, producing snow for the Denver area through Friday.

Futuretrack showing rain over Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon.

(FOX Weather)



Los Angeles started with some rain on Wednesday, and the rain will pick up between 1-3 p.m., possibly causing traffic headaches for school dismissal and the evening commute home.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles said there is a chance of strong thunderstorms through 8 p.m. with a chance of frequent lightning and small hail. There is also a slight chance of flooding in areas experiencing heavy downpours. Isolated dangerous flooding is possible in the areas of Santa Barbara, Westlake and Santa Clarita.

"So that's when you need to be on guard," Smith said. "Understand also that it's just going to make for a rough rush hour evening commute."

The FOX Futuretrack also shows heavier rain north of Los Angeles in Simi Valley, while a wintry mix is possible near Cedar Springs.

PHOTOS: MONSTER CALIFORNIA BLIZZARD LEAVES EPIC SCENES OF TOWNS BURIED IN FEET OF SNOW

Los Angeles forecast.

(FOX Weather)



Some strong, gusting northwest winds are forecast throughout Santa Barbara County and the Interstate 5 corridor through Friday morning, according to the NWS Los Angeles.

Farther south, the rain begins in earnest in San Diego after 2 p.m., and by the time school lets out, rain will be moderate throughout the area.

San Diego three-day forecast.

(FOX Weather)



"This is nothing compared to what you've seen for the last couple of days, but it is enough to get the rain going," FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen said. "No flooding concerns with this, which obviously, that's a sigh of relief for many people."

By the end of the evening commute, the heavier downpours will have passed and moved farther inland.

By Thursday, rain will have cleared Los Angeles and aside from some starggling morning showers, will eventually clear around San Diego.

Sunshine is forecast to return to Southern California by Friday, when temperatures will reach the mid-upper 60s.

Winter Weather Advisories for California mountains

While the conditions are soggy near the coast, snow is forecast at higher elevations.

California Winter Weather Alerts.

(FOX Weather)



Winter Weather advisories are in place for the Southern Ventura County Mountains, the Eastern San Gabriel Mountains and the interior mountains.

Between 4 and 8 inches of snow are possible above 6,500 feet, with a dusting of up to 2 inches between 4,500 and 5,500 feet, including along Interstate 5 atop Tejon Pass.

In the San Diego County Mountains above 5,500 feet, snowfall of less than 2 inches is forecast. Snow and gusting winds up to 45 mph are possible through Thursday afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the mountains in San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino and Santa Barbara counties.

Storm to bring a dose of snow to the Rockies

The same system bringing soggy conditions and snow to parts of California on Wednesday will arrive in the Rockies on Thursday, bringing snow.

On Friday morning, Denver will wake up to some fresh powder, with between 3 and 5 inches forecast over 48 hours and up to 8 inches in Boulder and Estes Park.

Denver snow forecast through Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Winter weather alerts are in place through Friday for parts of the Mountain West.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch from Laramie, Wyodown, to Pueblo, Colorado. Winter Weather advisories are in place for North Platte, Nebraska.