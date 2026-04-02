Thousands without power as holiday weekend winter storm dumps heavy snow, significant ice across Northern US

An April winter storm has brought significant icing to parts of Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers, with more than a foot of snow possible for the holiday weekend.

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This graphic shows the ice accumulations in the Midwest until Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



Cold air from Canada had kept part of the Northern U.S. firmly within winter's grasp. While April snow is not uncommon across the Northern Tier, back-to-back storms had the chance to smash monthly snowfall averages.

More than 45,000 customers were without power early Friday in Central and Northeast Wisconsin, as well as the Fox Valley. At least 12,000 customers were without power in the Upper Peninsula.

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According to the FOX Forecast Center, nearly 0.5 inches of ice accretion had been reported in parts of Wisconsin — which is heavy enough to cause widespread outages and create dangerous road conditions.

This graphic shows the snow to come in the Northern U.S. through Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



The same systems that brought severe weather across the Midwest and Plains produced snow and ice, rather than rain, in the northern parts of the Upper Midwest, using the frigid Canadian air.

Over a foot of snow and significant icing were likely across portions of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest for the holiday weekend. Another 8 to 12 inches of snow was possible across the Dakotas and Northern Minnesota, as another area of low pressure blasted through the region.

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North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota had already begun to experience moderate snowfall accumulations since Thursday evening.

Roscoe, South Dakota, has received 4.7 inches of snow so far.

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(FOX Weather)



"To put more context into the snow, Fargo only averages around 4.1 inches every April," the FOX Forecast Center said. "The current forecast calls for right at 12 inches by Saturday."

The region experienced a resurgence of winter weather, with moderate snow and ice accumulation throughout the weekend.

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For the holiday weekend, travelers across most of the Upper Midwest face lingering snow and ice, which will certainly affect drivers heading to and from family for Easter Sunday.