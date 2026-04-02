Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published Updated

Thousands without power as holiday weekend winter storm dumps heavy snow, significant ice across Northern US

Cold air from Canada has kept part of the Northern U.S. firmly within winter's grasp. While April snow is not uncommon across the Northern Tier, back-to-back storms have the potential to smash monthly snow averages in just a few days.

By Raymond Sanchez , Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Over a foot of snow plus significant icing is likely across portions of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. Multiple rounds of snow and ice could slow holiday travel heading into Easter Sunday. More than 45,000 customers were without power early Friday in Central and Northeast Wisconsin, as well as the Fox Valley. At least 12,000 customers were without power in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. 02:29

Significant icing knocks out power across parts of Wisconsin, Michigan amid April winter storm

Over a foot of snow plus significant icing is likely across portions of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. Multiple rounds of snow and ice could slow holiday travel heading into Easter Sunday. More than 45,000 customers were without power early Friday in Central and Northeast Wisconsin, as well as the Fox Valley. At least 12,000 customers were without power in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

An April winter storm has brought significant icing to parts of Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers, with more than a foot of snow possible for the holiday weekend. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows the ice accumulations in the Midwest until Sunday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Cold air from Canada had kept part of the Northern U.S. firmly within winter's grasp. While April snow is not uncommon across the Northern Tier, back-to-back storms had the chance to smash monthly snowfall averages.

More than 45,000 customers were without power early Friday in Central and Northeast Wisconsin, as well as the Fox Valley. At least 12,000 customers were without power in the Upper Peninsula.

TIMELINE: A DAY-BY-DAY GUIDE TO THE 10-DAY ARTEMIS II MISSION TO BRING HUMANITY BACK TO THE MOON

According to the FOX Forecast Center, nearly 0.5 inches of ice accretion had been reported in parts of Wisconsin — which is heavy enough to cause widespread outages and create dangerous road conditions.

This graphic shows the snow to come in the Northern U.S. through Sunday.
(FOX Weather)

 

The same systems that brought severe weather across the Midwest and Plains produced snow and ice, rather than rain, in the northern parts of the Upper Midwest, using the frigid Canadian air.

Over a foot of snow and significant icing were likely across portions of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest for the holiday weekend. Another 8 to 12 inches of snow was possible across the Dakotas and Northern Minnesota, as another area of low pressure blasted through the region.

Ice covers Robinson Road and traffic continued to be light Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Conroe. Temperatures stayed below freezing Tuesday and roads remained icy.

Ice covers Robinson Road and traffic continued to be light Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Conroe. Temperatures stayed below freezing Tuesday and roads remained icy.

(Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle / Getty Images)

SEVERE WEATHER RELOADS OVER MIDWEST, PLAINS WITH STORMS SET TO BLAST MORE THAN 65M FROM TEXAS TO PENNSYLVANIA

North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota had already begun to experience moderate snowfall accumulations since Thursday evening.

Roscoe, South Dakota, has received 4.7 inches of snow so far.

Winter Weather Alerts
(FOX Weather)

 

"To put more context into the snow, Fargo only averages around 4.1 inches every April," the FOX Forecast Center said. "The current forecast calls for right at 12 inches by Saturday."

Marquette, Michigan received more than 3 feet of snow during a historic blizzard Sunday and Monday. Lake Superior's waves were massive, crashing up onto the shorelines and coating everything in a thick layer of ice. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows us how things are looking today and details some of the magnificent formations of ice on the shores.  07:29

Lake Superior shoreline coated in ice following historic blizzard in Michigan

Marquette, Michigan received more than 3 feet of snow during a historic blizzard Sunday and Monday. Lake Superior's waves were massive, crashing up onto the shorelines and coating everything in a thick layer of ice. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows us how things are looking today and details some of the magnificent formations of ice on the shores. 

The region experienced a resurgence of winter weather, with moderate snow and ice accumulation throughout the weekend.

HERE ARE 10 OF THE BEST BEACHES IN THE US FOR DIGITAL DETOXING

For the holiday weekend, travelers across most of the Upper Midwest face lingering snow and ice, which will certainly affect drivers heading to and from family for Easter Sunday.

Tags
Loading...