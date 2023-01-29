Hawaii under Flood Watches as heavy rains soak the tropical islands

Hawaii Rain Forecast

HONOLULU -- Hawaii is famous for its sunny and warm beaches, but Mother Nature has something else in mind for Sunday and Monday as the islands get hit with heavy rains and strong winds to kick off the week.

Flood Watches are in effect for most of the islands into Monday as a strong area of low pressure soaks the state from east to west.

In Maui, flash flooding has closed some roads in Makawao and near Kihei, according to the National Weather Service. Some 24 hour rainfall totals have reached 4-8 inches in mountainous areas on the island. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for the entire island through 6:30 a.m. HST Sunday.

"Heavy rain throughout Friday across windward Maui closed roads, flooded low-lying areas and reportedly contributed to at least one serious injury," according to Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency.

Hawaii Flood Alerts

On Molokai, similar 24 hour rain totals of 4-8 inches have been observed, with the rain gauge at 3,800 feet atop Puu Alii recording over 16 inches in 24 hours. Homes were flooded in the Kawela Gulch area, according to NWS Honolulu.

Heavy rains were spreading westward to the western islands of Oahu and Kauai later Sunday into Monday. Wind Advisories are posted of Oahu, Kauai and Niihau until Sunday evening for gusts to 45 mph.

"This weather pattern presents several different hazards at different places within the state, and we’re urging our residents and visitors to be careful and prepared," Luke Meyers, Administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said in a news release.

The storm was even bringing winter weather to the Big Island's tallest peaks. Winter Storm Warnings were in effect until Monday evening for periods of heavy snow accumulating over 6 inches and periods of freezing rain at the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the National Weather Service said. "Snow will significantly reduce visibility at times."

Drier weather will return to the region later Monday and Tuesday for more typical beach weather.