Hawaii braces for 'extreme fire behavior' as Fire Weather Warnings issued for islands

HONOLULU- The National Weather Service office in Honolulu is warning people to prepare for "extreme fire behavior" as strong winds combine with dry air across the Hawaiian Islands.

Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for the leeward areas of all five of the main Hawaiian Islands on Friday as strong east winds are forecast to bring gusts up to 50 mph.

As the winds flow over and down the mountains that dot the Hawaiian islands, the air will heat and dry out the leeward side.

WHAT DOES A RED FLAG WARNING MEAN?

Residents have been asked to delay activities that could generate sparks until the wind dies down.

"Outdoor burning is not recommended," NWS Honolulu warned. "Heat from vehicle exhaust systems can ignite dry grass."

Maui County firefighters battle fire in Maalaea

Already Friday, Maui firefighters were battling a brush fire in the Maalaea area.

There is no estimate yet on the size or containment level of the fire.

The county is asking the 300 people that live in the area to avoid the area to allow first responders to work.

No injuries or evacuations have been reported.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

About 19% of the state is currently in drought, with conditions in Molokai considered ‘extreme.’

FUTURE OF LAHAINA REMAINS UNCERTAIN

More than 15 months since the Maui Wildfire disaster

The renewed wildfire threat comes more than 15 months since the Maui wildfire disaster, one of the deadliest in US history.

Last month, officials determined that broken power lines sparked the raging inferno that killed 102 people and destroyed much of the town of Lahaina.

Meanwhile, a band of showers expected on Saturday should end the current fire weather concerns by Saturday evening.