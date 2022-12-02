Snack attack: Watch as girl gets face full of pasta after slipping on icy driveway

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The weather report for Minnesota: Cloudy, with a chance of meatballs.

A girl in Bloomington ended up with a face full of pasta after a frozen night on Nov. 18 led to a slick driveway and a lack of traction at precisely the wrong moment.

The girl was heading out the door with a bowl full of spaghetti to meet her dad, who was waiting in the car outside, according to Storyful.

But the family's doorbell camera captured the moment when she slipped on a patch of ice, and the bowl of spaghetti went flying – right into her face.

Moments later, the girl can be heard laughing to herself as she walked around the side of the house.

Temperatures that night in the Bloomington area had dropped into the upper teens.