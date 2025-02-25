Kentucky braces for land shifts following deadly winter storm

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Authorities in the central region of the Blue Grass State are warning that the impacts from a deadly winter storm are continuing, with sections of riverbanks seen collapsing over the last several days.

Franklin County Judge Executive Michael Marler stated that the damage is directly linked to the rapid recession of the waters, causing some cliffs along the waterways to erode and give way.

"But what's most worrisome is this riverbank. As you can see here, the riverbank has given way, and that is because it is receding way too fast. So I want to keep everybody safe. If you live near the river, be aware of this. If you're just walking around looking at things, please be aware of this too," Marler said in a social media post.

Most of the collapses appear to have occurred on undeveloped land, but aerial video showed what appeared to be a shipping container giving way down an embankment outside the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort.

No injuries were reported, and operations at the distillery appeared unaffected by the event.

The more than 200-year-old distillery, which specializes in the production of bourbon whiskey, temporarily halted operations last week due to the powerful winter storm that struck in mid-February.

"Buffalo Trace Distillery will be closed on Wednesday, February 19th due to flooding in the area. The safety of our visitors, team members, and community is our top priority. Our hearts are with our Frankfort neighbors and all Kentuckians impacted by these floods – stay safe out there," the distillery posted in a notice.

DEATH TOLL FROM DEVASTATING KENTUCKY FLOODS PASSES 20 FOLLOWING WEEK OF FRIGID TEMPERATURES

A prolonged period of heavy rainfall in mid-February caused widespread flooding, with some areas receiving between 2-6 inches of rain, quickly causing streams and rivers to overflow.

According to the National Weather Service, more than a dozen water gauge sites reported crests within the top five highest levels in history.

During the storm system, some 30 Flood Warnings and 47 Flash Flood Warnings were issued by meteorologists.

In the immediate aftermath of the heavy rainfall, first responders performed over 1,000 water rescues across the state.

The combination of flooding and an extended cold streak of temperatures led to nearly two dozen fatalities, according to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

SEE IT: VIDEOS, PHOTOS SCOPE OF DEADLY FLOODING FROM KENTUCKY TO VIRGINIA

Though Kentucky typically experiences flooding during the spring due to snowmelt, this event was driven by heavy rainfall.

"Flooding due to snowmelt most often occurs in the spring when rapidly warming temperatures quickly melt the snow. The water runs off the already saturated ground into nearby streams and rivers, causing them to rapidly rise and, in some cases, overflow their banks," the NWS stated.

In addition to landslides, Marler reported spotting debris in the water, likely from damaged or destroyed docks.

"So, as you can see across the river there, we've had some dock damage. I believe the one right here is in three pieces now," Marler was heard saying to residents in the social media post.

Residents are advised to remain cautious around waterways and report any hazards they encounter along the river to local authorities.