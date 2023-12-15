Coast Guard rescues Florida boater amidst rough weather conditions

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A boater in Central Florida is back on dry land after his 39-foot sailboat started taking on water Thursday, forcing the Coast Guard into rescue mode.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said they received a notification from the boater about 9:43 p.m. that the vessel was taking on water and in danger of sinking in the Halifax River.

A rescue team quickly arrived and was able to transport the operator into their vessel and back to the mainland.

The team reported weather conditions were rough at the time, with winds about 22 mph and seas of 5-6 feet.

A storm system gathering strength over the Gulf of Mexico is expected to continue to lead to windy conditions and rough seas through the weekend.

Local National Weather Service offices along Florida’s east coast encouraged boaters to stay in port and have issued a plethora of alerts that warn of dangerous conditions.

A Gale Warning is in effect for nearshore and offshore waters where winds are expected to gust to at least 50 mph, and seas could reach in excess of 12 feet.

"Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility," forecasters warned.

Florida wind forecast

(FOX Weather)



The rescue operation involving the stranded sailboat has not been the only case of boats experiencing the brunt of the weather.

Farther north in Green Cove Springs, Florida, police urgently looked for the owner of a sailboat that was improperly tied up and caused damage to a pier.

Police warned the vessel was in danger of sinking due to the rough conditions in the St. Johns River.

"Marine conditions throughout Northeast Florida will continue to be extremely hazardous throughout the weekend," Cmdr. Nick Barrow, of Coast Guard sector Jacksonville, stated. "All mariners are strongly encouraged to monitor weather forecasts and warnings, and take reasonable safety precautions to protect life and property."

As the center of circulation pulls away from the state Sunday, conditions are expected to slowly improve, with seas and windy conditions settling back to a more normal state in the week before Christmas.