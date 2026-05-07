Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas on alert for damaging winds, possible tornadoes as severe storms march east

After destructive storms and flash flooding slammed the South from Louisiana to Georgia on Wednesday, the same cold front continues pushing south and east Thursday, bringing renewed severe weather threats to coastal areas.

MASSIVE COLD FRONT BLASTS ROCKIES WITH SNOW, EAST COAST WASHOUT AND SOUTHERN SEVERE STORMS TO FOLLOW

While damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, a few tornadoes remain possible through this evening.

Southeast threat zone overview.

(FOX Weather)



Wednesday night's severe storms unleashed multiple tornadoes that ripped through Central, West, and Southern Mississippi, destroying homes across several counties, downing power lines, and toppling trees onto cars.

Some of the most significant damage has been reported across Lincoln, Lamar, Franklin and Kemper counties, with searches and damage assessments still ongoing.

TWISTERS SLAM MISSISSIPPI, DESTROYING HOMES DURING TORNADO EMERGENCY

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On Thursday, a Level 2 severe storm risk covers the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama and Georgia this Thursday, with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and a few isolated tornadoes.

Severe storm threats across the South Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Along with that, a Level 1 risk extends from New Orleans up through Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

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As this front settles and begins to stall, storms will move over the same areas repeatedly. This increases the risk of flash flooding across southern Alabama, Mississippi, and southern Georgia, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Rain to come across the South Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected across this region through Thursday.

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Most areas will see a brief lull and a chance to dry out on Friday before another disturbance ripples along the stalled front later that evening.

Severe storm threats issued on Friday and Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



That stalled cold front, interacting with plentiful Gulf moisture, will fuel rounds of showers and thunderstorms from the Southern Plains through the Southeast.

Stick with FOX Weather for the latest tracking, alerts, and live updates on these ongoing storms.