Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas on alert for damaging winds, possible tornadoes as severe storms march east

While damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, a few tornadoes remain possible through this evening.

By Olivia Stephens
Source FOX Weather
Severe storms push east today, placing Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas in the bull’s-eye, with a Level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk in effect along portions of the Florida Panhandle. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, though a few tornadoes remain possible through this evening. Stay with FOX Weather for the latest updates. 02:53

Severe storms push east, raising damaging wind and tornado risks from the Florida Panhandle to the Carolinas

Severe storms push east today, placing Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas in the bull’s-eye, with a Level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk in effect along portions of the Florida Panhandle. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, though a few tornadoes remain possible through this evening. Stay with FOX Weather for the latest updates.

After destructive storms and flash flooding slammed the South from Louisiana to Georgia on Wednesday, the same cold front continues pushing south and east Thursday, bringing renewed severe weather threats to coastal areas.

MASSIVE COLD FRONT BLASTS ROCKIES WITH SNOW, EAST COAST WASHOUT AND SOUTHERN SEVERE STORMS TO FOLLOW

While damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, a few tornadoes remain possible through this evening.

Southeast threat zone overview.
(FOX Weather)

 

Wednesday night's severe storms unleashed multiple tornadoes that ripped through Central, West, and Southern Mississippi, destroying homes across several counties, downing power lines, and toppling trees onto cars.

A violent night in Mississippi has left Purvis strewn with downed power lines and cars crushed under trees, while a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" was declared for areas near Hattiesburg, putting over 100,000 people directly in the path of the storm. 00:29

Multiple tornadoes tear through Mississippi, leaving a trail of crushed cars and downed power lines in Purvis

A violent night in Mississippi has left Purvis strewn with downed power lines and cars crushed under trees, while a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" was declared for areas near Hattiesburg, putting over 100,000 people directly in the path of the storm.

Some of the most significant damage has been reported across Lincoln, Lamar, Franklin and Kemper counties, with searches and damage assessments still ongoing.

TWISTERS SLAM MISSISSIPPI, DESTROYING HOMES DURING TORNADO EMERGENCY

  • Image 1 of 6

    lincoln county, mo tornado damage bt override ( )

  • Trees and debris cover stretches of Interstate 55 between Bogue Chitto and Brookhaven, Mississippi after an issued Tornado Warning May 6.
    Image 2 of 6

    Trees and debris cover stretches of Interstate 55 between Bogue Chitto and Brookhaven, Mississippi after an issued Tornado Warning May 6. (Kristen LaShea Banks via Storyful)

  • Trees and debris cover stretches of Interstate 55 between Bogue Chitto and Brookhaven, Mississippi after an issued Tornado Warning May 6.
    Image 3 of 6

    Trees and debris cover stretches of Interstate 55 between Bogue Chitto and Brookhaven, Mississippi after an issued Tornado Warning May 6. (Kristen LaShea Banks via Storyful)

  • Image 4 of 6

    Photos of storm damage in Franklin County in Meadville Mississippi, shows mangled structures, downed trees and slanted power lines.  (Cam Ham / Facebook)

  • Image 5 of 6

    Photos of storm damage in Franklin County in Meadville Mississippi, shows mangled structures, downed trees and slanted power lines.  (Cam Ham / Facebook)

  • Image 6 of 6

    Photos of storm damage in Franklin County in Meadville Mississippi, shows mangled structures, downed trees and slanted power lines.  (Cam Ham / Facebook)

On Thursday, a Level 2 severe storm risk covers the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama and Georgia this Thursday, with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and a few isolated tornadoes.

Severe storm threats across the South Thursday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Along with that, a Level 1 risk extends from New Orleans up through Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. 

SEE IT: PHOTOS AND VIDEOS SHOWCASE SURPRISING MAY SNOWSTORM IN COLORADO, WYOMING

As this front settles and begins to stall, storms will move over the same areas repeatedly. This increases the risk of flash flooding across southern Alabama, Mississippi, and southern Georgia, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Rain to come across the South Thursday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected across this region through Thursday.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Most areas will see a brief lull and a chance to dry out on Friday before another disturbance ripples along the stalled front later that evening.

Severe storm threats issued on Friday and Saturday.
(FOX Weather)

 

That stalled cold front, interacting with plentiful Gulf moisture, will fuel rounds of showers and thunderstorms from the Southern Plains through the Southeast.

Stick with FOX Weather for the latest tracking, alerts, and live updates on these ongoing storms.

Tags
Loading...