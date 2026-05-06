Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

See it: Photos and videos showcase surprising May snowstorm in Colorado, Wyoming

Photos and videos showcase the snow across Colorado bringing the state back into a winter mindset, even if just for a short while.

By Hayley Vawter
Source FOX Weather
The snow hasn't stopped in Parker, Colorado, where 6+ inches has fallen just on Wednesday. Portions of Colorado are seeing their biggest snowstorm in a decade.   00:24

Watch: Snow continues falling in Colorado

The snow hasn't stopped in Parker, Colorado, where 6+ inches has fallen just on Wednesday. Portions of Colorado are seeing their biggest snowstorm in a decade.  

Parts of Colorado and Wyoming have seen their biggest May snowstorm in more than 20 years after a disappointing winter

Two plus feet of snow have fallen across some cities, with totals still rising as the snow largely comes to an end on Wednesday night. 

NEW DATA REVEALS 100% CHANCE OF STRONG ‘SUPER’ EL NINO FORMING THIS YEAR

Photos and videos showcase the snow across Colorado bringing the state back into a winter mindset, even if just for a short while. 

  • Snow blankets Boulder, Colorado Wednesday.
    Image 1 of 6

    Snow blankets Boulder, Colorado Wednesday. (Steve Conney/@powderchasersteve)

  • Snow blankets Boulder, Colorado Wednesday.
    Image 2 of 6

    Snow blankets Boulder, Colorado Wednesday. (Steve Conney/@powderchasersteve)

  • Image 3 of 6

    DENVER, CO - MAY 5 : Snow fall on Grant St. in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.  ((Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post))

  • Snow begins to intensify across Denver Tuesday.
    Image 4 of 6

    Snow begins to intensify across Denver Tuesday. (FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray)

  • Snow falls on Boulder, CO on Tuesday.
    Image 5 of 6

    Snow falls on Boulder, CO on Tuesday. (FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray)

  • Snow falls in Castle Rock, CO on Tuesday.
    Image 6 of 6

    Snow falls in Castle Rock, CO on Tuesday. (Matthew Perry)

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray reported from the mountains, showing heavy snow blanketing the surrounding forest. 

People treated the May snow like any other snow day, bundling up and avoiding the snow-covered roads. 

A snowstorm in May has brought several inches of snow to the Rocky Mountains. Video from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows the pretty scenes as the snow fell.  01:20

Watch: May snow dazzles in Colorado

A snowstorm in May has brought several inches of snow to the Rocky Mountains. Video from FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray shows the pretty scenes as the snow fell. 

The winter gave little in terms of snow, falling far below average snowfall totals for the season. 

This snowstorm helped to make up for it, in a way, dropping 27 inches of snow in Estes Park, Colorado. 

MAY SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK: PATTERN SHIFT SUGGESTS QUIETER MONTH AFTER APRIL’S STRETCH OF DESTRUCTIVE STORMS

A rare May snowstorm is walloping the Central Rockies, with more winter weather expected through Wednesday afternoon. Heavy, wet snow is weighing down trees and creating slick conditions across parts of Colorado and Wyoming. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray has the latest conditions in Boulder. 05:49

Significant May snowstorm slams Rockies

A rare May snowstorm is walloping the Central Rockies, with more winter weather expected through Wednesday afternoon. Heavy, wet snow is weighing down trees and creating slick conditions across parts of Colorado and Wyoming. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray has the latest conditions in Boulder.

Video from Parker on Wednesday showed a backyard coated in thick snow. 

The snow hasn't stopped in Parker, Colorado, where 6+ inches has fallen just on Wednesday. Portions of Colorado are seeing their biggest snowstorm in a decade.   00:24

Watch: Snow continues falling in Colorado

The snow hasn't stopped in Parker, Colorado, where 6+ inches has fallen just on Wednesday. Portions of Colorado are seeing their biggest snowstorm in a decade.  

Reports in the area for Wednesday alone totaled more than 6 inches by afternoon. 

The not-so-winter wonderland was a nice sight for those missing the frozen flakes. 

MAY SKYWATCHING GUIDE: FROM METEOR SHOWERS TO MICROMOONS, HERE IS WHAT TO LOOK UP FOR

Snow blankets Boulder, Colorado Wednesday.

Snow blankets Boulder, Colorado on Wednesday.

(Steve Conney/@powderchasersteve / FOX Weather)

While the snow provided a beneficial boost to the regional snow pack, it wasn't enough to make up for the historic snow drought this past winter.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The FOX Forecast Center said temperatures across Colorado will return to the 60-70s by the weekend, rapidly melting much of the snow except at higher elevations. 

Tags
Loading...