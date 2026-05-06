See it: Photos and videos showcase surprising May snowstorm in Colorado, Wyoming

Parts of Colorado and Wyoming have seen their biggest May snowstorm in more than 20 years after a disappointing winter.

Two plus feet of snow have fallen across some cities, with totals still rising as the snow largely comes to an end on Wednesday night.

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Photos and videos showcase the snow across Colorado bringing the state back into a winter mindset, even if just for a short while.

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FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray reported from the mountains, showing heavy snow blanketing the surrounding forest.

People treated the May snow like any other snow day, bundling up and avoiding the snow-covered roads.

The winter gave little in terms of snow, falling far below average snowfall totals for the season.

This snowstorm helped to make up for it, in a way, dropping 27 inches of snow in Estes Park, Colorado.

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Video from Parker on Wednesday showed a backyard coated in thick snow.

Reports in the area for Wednesday alone totaled more than 6 inches by afternoon.

The not-so-winter wonderland was a nice sight for those missing the frozen flakes.

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While the snow provided a beneficial boost to the regional snow pack, it wasn't enough to make up for the historic snow drought this past winter.

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The FOX Forecast Center said temperatures across Colorado will return to the 60-70s by the weekend, rapidly melting much of the snow except at higher elevations.