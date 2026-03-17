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Flooding and avalanche threat grows as atmospheric river continues across the Pacific Northwest

This comes just days after a storm system caused torrential rain and feet of snow to fall in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

By Alexandra Myers Source FOX Weather
An ongoing atmospheric river, with moisture originating near Hawaii, is not only increasing the risk of flash flooding around Seattle but also contributing to a considerable avalanche risk across the Cascade Mountains. 01:17

Heavy rain sweeps through the Pacific Northwest increasing flood and avalanche risk

An ongoing atmospheric river, with moisture originating near Hawaii, is not only increasing the risk of flash flooding around Seattle but also contributing to a considerable avalanche risk across the Cascade Mountains.

A powerful ongoing atmospheric river is moving across the Pacific Northwest, increasing the risk of flash flooding and avalanches.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST FACES RENEWED FLOOD THREAT DUE TO ATMOSPHERIC RIVER

This comes just days after a storm system caused torrential rain and feet of snow to fall in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.

  • Crews work to repair a levee failure in Washington
    Image 1 of 5

    Crews work to repair a levee failure in Washington. (Robert Ray)

  • PACIFIC, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 16: In an aerial view, a neighborhood is engulfed in floodwater on December 16, 2025 in Pacific, Washington. Evacuations have been ordered in 3 suburbs south of Seattle after recent levee failure. Atmospheric rivers are expected to continue in the coming days as northern Washington continues reeling back from historic flooding late last week. Mass flooding along the Pacific Northwest caused historic flooding, tens of thousands of evacuations, and dozens of Coast Guard rescues.
    Image 2 of 5

     In an aerial view, a neighborhood is engulfed in floodwater on December 16, 2025, in Pacific, Washington.  ((Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images))

  • Image 3 of 5

     Mass flooding along the Pacific Northwest caused historic flooding, tens of thousands of evacuations, and dozens of Coast Guard rescues.   (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

  • A person stops to capture cellphone images as flood waters from the Snohomish River cover a portion of State Route 9 in Snohomish, Washington, on December 11, 2025. Tens of thousands of people were under evacuation orders Thursday in western North America, after days of heavy rain forced rivers to burst their banks. Storms have battered Washington state in the US and British Columbia over the Canadian border for several days, with rivers continuing to rise.
    Image 4 of 5

    A person stops to capture cellphone images as flood waters from the Snohomish River cover a portion of State Route 9 in Snohomish, Washington, on December 11, 2025.  ((Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP via Getty Images))

  • Image 5 of 5

    Eastside Fire and Rescue emergency responders performed a rescue near Duval to assist one person and their dog that were unable to leave their home due to flooding.  (Eastside Fire and Rescue)

More than 87,000 customers lost power across Washington and Idaho as strong winds slammed the region.

Officials reported that one person in Washington was killed when a tree toppled onto their car.

The radar tracker for the atmospheric river
(FOX Weather)

 

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the atmospheric river, fed by moisture originating near Hawaii, will continue as a low-pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska fuels the event.

WHAT IS AN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER?

This time, the greatest flash flood risk is expected around Seattle and along the northern Washington coast.

Multiple rounds of rain are forecast to move into the coastal Washington region. Widespread rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected by Friday evening with localized amounts of 5 to 8 inches, especially in higher terrain.

The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday rescued four people from the attic of a home during devastating flooding in Sumas, Washington. The Coast Guard said no one was injured.  04:49

Watch: Coast Guard saves 4 people from attic of flooded home in Washington

The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday rescued four people from the attic of a home during devastating flooding in Sumas, Washington. The Coast Guard said no one was injured. 

Since many of these areas are still saturated from last week’s storms, a Level 1 out of 4 flash flood risk will remain in place through the end of the week.

Flood Watches have been issued for the Seattle metro area, northern Washington and the Olympic Mountains. These watches will remain in effect through Friday afternoon as the heavy rain combined with the snowmelt may increase the risk of flooding, particularly along rivers, including the Skokomish River.

DECEMBER '25: FEDERAL EMERGENCY DECLARED AS HISTORIC FLOODING SWAMPS WASHINGTON STATE

Snow levels are expected to stay high, around 8,000 feet, allowing for the rain to accelerate snowmelt and an increase in runoff. This will raise the risk of flooding and avalanches.

The areas under flood alerts
(FOX Weather)

 

As for right now, the western slopes of the Cascade Mountains are under a considerable avalanche risk, which is forecast to increase to a high risk in the coming days.

7 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT FLASH FLOODS

Overall, most of the region will remain above average in precipitation through the end of March.

Stay with FOX Weather for the latest on the atmospheric river.

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