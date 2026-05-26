Flash flooding and severe storms threaten more than 20 million across the East

An ongoing surge of tropical moisture will bring heavy rain and potentially damaging wind gusts to the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley on Wednesday.

TROPICAL DOWNPOURS TRIGGER FLASH FLOOD THREAT IN DROUGHT-STRICKEN FLORIDA DAYS BEFORE HURRICANE SEASON KICKOFF

As an area of high pressure remains off the East Coast, abundant Gulf and Atlantic moisture will continue to be pulled northward across much of the Southeast, and more notably into the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat in the Ohio Valley.

(FOX Weather)



Overnight and into Wednesday, heavy rain will impact portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. A Level 1 out of 4 flash flood risk remains in effect in this area, mainly due to the persistent nature of this rainfall.

KNOW YOUR FLOOD TERMINOLOGY: WHAT FLOOD WATCHES, WARNINGS AND EMERGENCIES REALLY MEAN

Already saturated soils cannot absorb much more rain, so even a smaller thunderstorm or downpour could increase the flash flood threat through the afternoon.

Extending northward, a bigger threat arises in the Ohio Valley, where Flood Watches remain in effect through the afternoon for areas including Columbus, Ohio; Cinncinati and Charleston, West Virginia.

This graphic shows the severe storm threat in the Mid-Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



This is where an area of low pressure and its extended warm front will be slow to move. As heavy rain pivots along this front, persistent storms will increase the risk of flash flooding.

Localized rain totals could reach 1 to 2 inches or more through the day before high pressure to the north pushes the precipitation out of the region.

HOW HIGH PRESSURE AND LOW PRESSURE DRIVE THE WEATHER

Farther east, as more sunshine breaks out, severe storms could erupt, mainly across the Mid-Atlantic.

This graphic shows rain expected in the Washington, D.C. area on Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



This is where a Level 2 out of 5 severe storm risk is in place, including major cities such as Washington, D.C., Richmond and Norfolk, Virginia. Storms that develop through the afternoon are capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

As high pressure builds across the Great Lakes, portions of the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley will start to dry out into Thursday and Friday.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Meanwhile, rain will continue to increase the flood risk across the Southeast into late this week.