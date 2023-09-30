Widespread flash flooding grinds New York City to halt amid record-breaking rain
The already heavily saturated region received several inches of rain within hours across all five boroughs of the city, knocking out several subway and commuter rail lines, stranding drivers on highways, flooding basements and even shutting a terminal at LaGuardia Airport for hours.
Rain leaks from the ceiling in front of a train before it is taken out of service at a subway station during a rain storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Friday, Sept. 29. 2023.
Authorities reported a woman was rescued from her car during flooding in Westchester County.
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 29: Cars struggle in a flooded street in Brooklyn, New York, United States on September 29, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Floodwaters covered the parking lot and ramps near Terminal A at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Sept. 29, 2023.
Authorities reported a woman was rescued from her car during flooding in Westchester County.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: A car is pushed through flooded streets in the Red Hook neighborhood on September 29, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Much of the Northeast is experiencing severe flooding after heavy rains swept through the area this morning. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A general view shows cars stranded in floodwater on the FDR highway in Manhattan, New York on September 29, 2023. Heavy rains overnight in the northeastern United States left parts of New York City under water on Friday, partially paralyzing subways and airports in the country's financial capital. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Vehicles make their way through floodwater in Brooklyn, New York on September 29, 2023. Heavy rains overnight in the northeastern United States left parts of New York City under water on Friday, partially paralyzing subways and airports in the country's financial capital. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)
A general view of a flooded street in Williamsburg, New York, United States on September 29, 2023.
A subway station closed due to flooding from heavy rain in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Friday, Sept. 29. 2023. Multiple New York City subway lines were shut and streets inundated after torrential rain pelted the metropolitan area, prompting warnings about flooding in the city as well as Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A general view of a flooded street in Williamsburg, New York, United States on September 29, 2023.
A person walks away from his vehicle after it got stuck in high water on the Prospect Expressway during heavy rain and flooding on September 29, 2023 in New York City.
Cars in floodwater on the FDR highway in Manhattan, New York on September 29, 2023.
A general view of a flooded street in Williamsburg, New York, United States on September 29, 2023.
A general view shows cars stranded in floodwater on the FDR highway in Manhattan, New York on September 29, 2023.
A general view of a flooded street in Williamsburg, New York, United States on September 29, 2023.
HOBOKEN, NJ - SEPTEMBER 29: A car drives through flood waters during a heavy rain storm on September 29, 2023, in Hoboken, New Jersey. Much of the Northeast is experiencing severe flooding after heavy rains swept through the area this morning. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
Cars drive along a flooded street on Church Avenue amid a coastal storm on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City.
A person pushes a barricade floating on a flooded E 10th Street amid a coastal storm on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City.
A person walks along their flooded basement on E 10th Street amid a coastal storm on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City.
A person picks up a water pump in their flooded basement on E 10th Street amid a coastal storm on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City.
Workers of G.A.T.E.D Academy unload sandbags to stop flooding amid a coastal storm on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City.
People attempt to clear a storm drain on Stratford Avenue amid a coastal storm on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City.
A person walks along a flooded sidewalk on Church Avenue amid a coastal storm on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City.
NYSDOT crews actively patrolling downstate roadways to monitor the flood conditions and clear debris from travel lanes and culverts to keep traffic and water flowing as efficiently as possible.
NYSDOT crews actively patrolling downstate roadways to monitor the flood conditions and clear debris from travel lanes and culverts to keep traffic and water flowing as efficiently as possible.
A section of the Prospect Expressway is closed during high water after heavy rain and flooding on September 29, 2023 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City.
A vehicle sits submerged after it got stuck in high water on the Prospect Expressway during heavy rain and flooding on September 29, 2023 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City.
People walk under umbrellas amid heavy rain on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City.
People stand around at the Church Avenue subway station as subway service is stopped amid heavy rain on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City.
Cars drive through slight flooding on Ocean Avenue amid heavy rain on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City.
New York City, Long Island, and Hudson Valley, had widespread rainfall between 4 and 6 inches, with some areas experiencing well over 7 inches of rain.
Just over 8 inches of rain had fallen at JFK Airport by the end of the night. The National Weather Service said Friday's weather broke the airport's all-time daily rainfall record, surpassing Hurricane Irene's daily record from Aug. 14, 2011 by a quarter of an inch. The community of Valley Stream on Long Island reported receiving the highest rainfall total of 9.10 inches within 24 hours.
Video by Phuong Van Huynh shows a whirlpool forming above a storm drain on Brooklyn’s 4th Avenue, as floodwater engulfed cars and brought traffic to a crawl.
States of emergencies declared in the New York, New Jersey
Both New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared states of emergencies in their respective states as floodwaters wreaked havoc. Aside from the record flooding in the New York City area, several inches of rain also fell in New Jersey ranging from Manasquan to Newark. But no injuries or missing people were reported from the weather event.
Fairfield Police Department Corporal Steven D’Argenio is seen performing a water rescue of someone who was trapped in his car in a parking lot on Passaic Avenue in Essex County, New Jersey.
‘There was a lot of panicking’
Floodwaters from the torrential downpours began to seep through the doors of a Brooklyn bus, causing panic and passengers to put their feet on the seats.
Footage was captured by Adrian Franks, who said they were near the back of the bus when they "saw that the water from outside was creeping into the inside of the bus pretty fast." Franks said the bus kept driving through the floodwaters, adding that "there was a lot of panicking."
Passengers on a Brooklyn bus began to panic and put their feet up on the seats as floodwaters caused by torrential downpours began to seep through the doors on Friday, September 29. (Video: Adrian Franks via Storyful)
In the video, people can be seen standing and crouching on seats as trash and an umbrella floats in the water on the bus floor. "This is insane," someone can be heard saying.
Others who braved the roads found themselves in traffic gridlock as many highways and parkways were closed because of flooding.
Cars in floodwater on the FDR highway in Manhattan, New York on September 29, 2023.
In Brooklyn, numerous vehicles were stuck with water reaching up to their windows on the Prospect Expressway. Floodwaters also caused closures along various roadways, such as the Hutchison River Parkway, Bronx Run Parkway, Major Deegan Expressway, Grand Central Parkway and a section of the FDR Drive, to name a few.
Rainwater flooded an apartment building in the Washington Heights neighborhood as torrential downpours caused flash flooding across New York City on Friday morning.
But it wasn't just streets covered in water. Buildings and subways strained under the records rains, with even one stairway in Washington Heights turning into an impromptu waterfall.
Floodwaters were also seen cascading down stairs in a Brooklyn subway station, illustrating the massive system-wide disruptions to rail and bus services.
Footage filmed by Wynter Gray shows the water rushing down the stairs in the Grand Army Plaza subway station on Friday. Landslides with mud were also reported by emergency management in the hillier terrain of Lower Westchester.
The flooding caused inconveniences for commuters who were driving or taking trains, as well as those traveling through LaGuardia Airport.
The water level rose high enough to flood the parking lots and ramps, causing Terminal A to close. Flights to and from the area airports were still running, but there were intermittent ground delays due to heavy rain in the region.
Over three inches of rain fell in one hour at one point in NYC and Newark, New Jersey, smashing hourly rainfall records in both locations.
As the remnants of Hurricane Ida combined forces with a warm front pushing into New England, over three inches of rain fell in one hour at one point in New York City and Newark, New Jersey, smashing hourly rainfall records in both locations. By the time the evening was done, over 7 inches of rain fell across New York City while Newark had measured 8.44 inches of rain.
Over 50 people died in the floods; many trapped in windowless basement units as water came pouring in.Analysts with the Office of Water Prediction have pored over the rainfall data and determined that event had a probability of 0.1% of happening in any given year.