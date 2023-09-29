See it: Relentless rain in New York City pours into subways, apartments

NEW YORK CITY – Photos and videos showed how relentless rain has been taking a bite out of the Big Apple on Friday.

Torrential conditions led New York City Mayor Eric Adams to declare a state of emergency for the city, as flooded streets and subways created chaos in all five boroughs. According to the FOX Forecast Center, more than 6 inches of rain had fallen in Brooklyn as of Friday afternoon.

In the video below, water gushes through the ceiling of the Grand Army Plaza station in Brooklyn and showers the subway tracks with floodwater.

NEW YORK CITY RESIDENTS URGED TO SHELTER IN PLACE AS LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING SUBMERGES SUBMAYS, STREETS

Water also infiltrated an apartment complex in the Washington Heights neighborhood in Manhattan. The footage below shows a resident opening their front door to see water cascading down a metal stairwell, as a person off-screen fruitlessly pushes the floodwater away from their residence with an orange broom.

The city was soaked as many residents tried to make their commute to work. One teacher found himself in the middle of a street that turned into a river as he attempted to make his way to school.

"Major flooding turned me around on the morning commute to work," said Joseph Laurro. "Soaked even in rain boots. Ain’t no way! Stay safe people."

He captured a few images of his commute, showing fellow pedestrians wading through the floodwater.

Another Brooklyn resident filmed the flooded streets of the borough. Her video below shows pedestrians walking through knee-deep or even thigh-deep water.

"Should have swam to work today," said Marina in her Tiktok post.

In one intersection in Brooklyn, a whirlpool formed. Footage taken at the intersection shows floodwater flowing in a counterclockwise direction down the hole like toilet water being flushed down the drain.

Vehicles, from small cars to large delivery trucks, could be seen trying to navigate the flooded streets.

Trash ended up floating in the floodwaters of Brooklyn, caught in the wake of vehicles driving through the water.

"It’s crazy out here," said the person who captured the images below. "Everyone stay home and be safe."