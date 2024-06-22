Flash Flood Emergencies trigger evacuations in New Mexico as several inches of rain fall

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Strong, slow-moving thunderstorms triggered flash flood emergencies in multiple towns in Northern New Mexico Friday night, including the town of Las Vegas.

The storms dropped 1-4 inches of rain in short periods, instantly swelling rivers and causing urgent evacuation orders.

"The City of Las Vegas is currently experiencing widespread flash flooding throughout different areas of the city," city officials posted Friday evening, urging residents to avoid the Gallings River and all its crossings. "Please remain off roadways as much as possible so first responders have clear access as needed."

Video from a witness along 7th Street in town showed floodwaters up to the tops of tires as cars tried to navigate the flooded roadways.

City officials set up two shelters - one on each side of town, as evacuation orders covered a stretch of Highway 65 and several neighborhoods.

"It is recommended ALL residents who reside within 250 feet of the Gallinas River evacuate the area immediately to a safer location," city officials pleaded.

About 20,000 residents were covered in the Flash Flood Emergency, which stretched to the nearby town of Romeroville. There are no reports of any injuries.

Other Flash Flood Emergencies covered another 16,000 people near Grant and San Rafael, New Mexico, while forecasters warned of instant runoff and possible flash flooding in the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Burn Scar from previous wildfires.

It’s been a chaotic week in New Mexico as the floods come on the heels of deadly wildfires that claimed at least two lives in the south-central part of the state. Some recent strong thunderstorms have dropped 1-2 inches of rain around the South Fork Wildfire, creating flash flooding around the burn scars.