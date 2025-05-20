First tropical wave of 2025 Atlantic hurricane season forms off Africa's coast

The start of the Atlantic hurricane season is still over a week away. However, forecasters are tracking the season's first tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center said the tropical wave formed on Monday off the west coast of Africa and is moving west.

A tropical system needs a few important ingredients to form, including warm ocean waters and the right wind shear conditions. There also needs to be a disturbance in the atmosphere like a tropical wave, also known as an easterly wave. According to NOAA, a tropical wave is an inverted region of low pressure moving west.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A TROPICAL DEPRESSION, TROPICAL STORM AND HURRICANE?

The majority of tropical waves can develop into tropical systems, including hurricanes. According to the NHC, about 60% of Atlantic tropical waves develop into a tropical depression, storm, or hurricane. About 60 to 70 tropical waves form each hurricane season.

However, forecasters are not expecting this first wave of the season to develop. According to the NHC, nothing is expected to develop over the next week.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1. The first named storm of this season will be called Andrea.