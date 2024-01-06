First US tornado of 2024 reported in Texas

LAKE JACKSON, Texas – A tornado that spun through a coastal Texas town Thursday appears to be the first tornado of 2024 in the U.S.

According to the National Weather Service office in Houston, the twister touched down just before 6 a.m. about 3 miles northwest of Lake Jackson, about 55 miles south of Houston, before lifting about 2 minutes later. Winds reached a maximum of 80 mph along its half-mile-long path, ranking it an EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

A survey team from the NWS found some minor structural damage to nearby homes, but most of the damage included downed trees and power lines.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The country’s second tornado of the year appears to have happened in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday.

While tornadoes most often occur during the spring and fall, they can happen any time of the year.

A preliminary count by NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center showed 1,423 tornadoes happened in the U.S. during 2023. More than 80 people were killed by twisters last year, which is slightly above the annual average.