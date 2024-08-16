Official fall outlook tells US what weather to expect this autumn

The official weather outlook for fall in the U.S. is out, and it may not be good news for pumpkin spice latte lovers.

Fall is a transition season, meaning the hot weather pattern of summer begins to change to the cold weather pattern of winter. The result can be large fluctuations in temperatures, severe weather and the first snows of the season.

WHAT DOES A SIZZLING SUMMER MEAN FOR AUTUMN LEAVES?

This year, the autumnal equinox happens at 8:43 a.m. ET on Sept. 22. This is the start of astronomical fall. Meteorological fall begins on Sept. 1 and makes it easier to keep seasonal weather records.

According to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, much of the country will likely experience a warm and dry autumn.

Here’s a closer look at the kind of weather you can expect this fall.

FARMERS' ALMANAC WINTER OUTLOOK CALLS FOR 'COPIOUS AMOUNTS OF SNOW, RAIN, SLEET AND ICE'

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

Temperatures

The temperature outlook for the period of September to November shows that few places will see average temperatures. The warmest weather is expected in the Northeast, South Florida, the Four Corners and northern Alaska.

HOW A GOES SATELLITE WILL LEAD TO A NEW GENERATION OF LEAF PEEPING

Precipitation

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10, just days after the start of meteorological fall. That means there’s a decent shot that a tropical system could bring heavy rain to the East Coast.

The Northwest is also expected to see above-average precipitation, as is western Alaska.

Below-average precipitation is likely in much of the central U.S., the Intermountain West, the Southwest and southern Alaska.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Track the forecast this fall

You can start tracking the forecast for your favorite fall holidays, such as Halloween and Thanksgiving, right now using the FOX Weather app. Tap on the Events tab in the app to get started.