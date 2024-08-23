Body found in Connecticut river brings death toll to 3 following state's historic flooding

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – A third person has died in Connecticut as a result of the heavy rain that caused road washouts and bridge destruction, leaving drivers stranded in raging floodwaters earlier this week.

Fairfield officers were notified Thursday afternoon by a neighboring police department of a vehicle submerged in the Aspetuck River, directly behind Aspetuck Falls in Fairfield. The vehicle was believed to have been at this location for several days and was found to be unoccupied, authorities said.

When the police arrived, they found the car empty. A diver from Fairfield police also confirmed that no one was inside the car or in the nearby water. Further investigation indicated that the driver might have been in the car when it went into the water.

WATCH: DRONE VIDEOS SHOW CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE FROM CONNECTICUT'S DEADLY FLASH FLOODING IN OXFORD

Police said their initial investigation determined that the vehicle's owner was last seen about 5 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle was reportedly last seen about 10 p.m. Sunday in Wilton. Based on those findings, a recovery operation was initiated, investigators said.

The owner of the vehicle was located deceased in the Aspetuck River in the area of Bayberry Lane and Easton Road in Westport, about 9 miles away, just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests that the incident could be related to the severe weather conditions that occurred in the area this past Sunday, although the exact cause of the vehicle leaving the roadway remains under investigation.

The official cause of death will be determined by an area medical examiner.

WATCH: GOOD SAMARITAN RESCUES AMPUTEE DRIVER, DOG STRANDED IN CONNECTICUT FLASH FLOODING

The catastrophic flooding has also claimed at least two more lives. Two women were reported missing in Oxford after their vehicles were swept away. Their bodies were found Monday in the Little River.

A massive cleanup effort is still underway after the deadly flooding devastated Connecticut , prompting hundreds of evacuations, numerous water rescues, several mudslides and even a major gas leak.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont declared a statewide emergency. This is only the second time in state history that a Flash Flood Emergency has been declared.