Learn More
Weather News
Published

Experts recap 2025 hurricane impacts, takeaways as season draws to a close

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and Phil Klotzbach, senior research scientist for the Department of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University, gave their insight into the season's statistics, including how it shaped up compared to early-season predictions.

By Hayley Vawter
With just over a week left of the 2025 hurricane season and no more tropical activity expected before then, hurricane experts are taking a look back on the season's record-breaking impacts. 

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and Phil Klotzbach, senior research scientist for the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at Colorado State University, gave their insight into the season's statistics, including how it shaped up compared to early-season predictions. 

Prior to hurricane season, NOAA and CSU gave their predictions for the Atlantic Hurricane Season. 

5 OF THE MOST DESTRUCTIVE OCTOBER HURRICANES TO MAKE US LANDFALL

2025 Hurricane Season Statistic Comparison
(FOX Weather)

 

The season produced 13 named storms, with five hurricanes and four storms marked Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. 

No hurricanes made landfall in the U.S. this season, a rare occurrence in recent history. 

The last hurricane season with no U.S. landfalling hurricanes was a decade ago in 2015. 

HERE'S WHY ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON RUNS FROM JUNE TO NOVEMBER

The Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE), the amount of energy that is generated in the tropical season, was 133. 

"The main thing is that it (ACE) was forecast to be above-normal and ended up above-normal," Norcross said. 

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A TROPICAL DEPRESSION, TROPICAL STORM AND HURRICANE?

Narragansett, RI - August 21: An angry ocean from the effects of Hurricane Erin churns up huge waves along Scarborough State Beach as the Point Judith Lighthouse rises in the distance on August 21, 2025.

Narragansett, RI - August 21: An angry ocean from the effects of Hurricane Erin churns up huge waves along Scarborough State Beach as the Point Judith Lighthouse rises in the distance on August 21, 2025. 

(Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"It was a year where we didn't necessarily have a ton of storms. The quantity was fairly low, but the quality or the strength of the storms was quite high," Klotzbach said. 

Three hurricanes reached Category 5 strength this season. 

Cateogry 5 hurricanes in 2025.
(FOX Weather)

 

Hurricanes Erin and Humberto reached wind speeds of 160 mph in August and September. 

Hurricane Melissa rounded out the season as a deadly Category 5 hurricane in Jamaica with winds of 185 mph. 

    An aerial view shows destroyed buildings following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, on October 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins.  Somewhat weakened but still threatening, Melissa will bring damaging winds and flooding rains to the Bahamas Wednesday before moving on to Bermuda late Thursday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

  • An aerial view of damaged buildings around the St. John's Anglican Church following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins.
    An aerial view of damaged buildings around the St. John's Anglican Church following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins.  Somewhat weakened but still threatening, Melissa will bring damaging winds and flooding rains to the Bahamas Wednesday before moving on to Bermuda late Thursday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). (Photo by Ricardo MAKYN / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

  • A man looks at a fallen tree in St. Catherine, Jamaica, shortly before Hurricane Melissa made landfall on October 28, 2025. Ferocious winds and torrential rain tore into Jamaica Tuesday as Hurricane Melissa made landfall, the worst storm ever to strike the island nation and one of the most powerful hurricanes on record. The extremely violent Category 5 system was still crawling across the Caribbean, promising catastrophic floods and life-threatening conditions as maximum sustained winds reached a staggering 185 miles per hour (295 kilometers per hour). (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
    A man looks at a fallen tree in St. Catherine, Jamaica, shortly before Hurricane Melissa made landfall on October 28, 2025. Ferocious winds and torrential rain tore into Jamaica Tuesday as Hurricane Melissa made landfall, the worst storm ever to strike the island nation and one of the most powerful hurricanes on record. The extremely violent Category 5 system was still crawling across the Caribbean, promising catastrophic floods and life-threatening conditions as maximum sustained winds reached a staggering 185 miles per hour (295 kilometers per hour). (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

  • A store stands destroyed following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
    A store stands destroyed following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Drone video of Hurricane Melissa Damage
    Drone video of Hurricane Melissa Damage in Montego Bay, Jamaica

  • Hurricane Melissa Damage
    Hurricane Melissa Damage

Melissa broke records, becoming the strongest hurricane to ever hit Jamaica and the most intense Atlantic landfalling hurricane in 90 years. 

A record-breaking 252 mph wind reading measured by a dropsonde launched from an NOAA Hurricane Hunter airplane during a mission into Hurricane Melissa has been verified, making it the strongest wind hurricane ever recorded.

RECORD-BREAKING 252 MPH WIND READING VERIFIED FROM HISTORIC HURRICANE MELISSA

This satellite image shows Hurricane Melissa just south of Jamaica on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

This satellite image shows Hurricane Melissa just south of Jamaica on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

(NOAA)

Hurricane Erin caused coastal flooding all up the East Coast in late August. 

NOAA satellite imagery shows Hurricane Erin off the U.S. Atlantic Coast on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.

NOAA satellite imagery shows Hurricane Erin off the U.S. Atlantic Coast on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. 

(NOAA / NOAA)

Humberto followed a similar path near the East Coast just over a month later, in late September, hot on the heels of Hurricane Gabrielle. 

This is satellite imagery of Hurricane Humberto on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2025.

This is satellite imagery of Hurricane Humberto on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2025.

(CIRA / FOX Weather)

Rough surf from Hurricane Humberto and Hurricane Imelda led to the collapse of several homes in the North Carolina Outer Banks. 

In total, nine homes fell in just a few days. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Both Norcross and Klotzbach said the Atlantic will stay quiet with no tropical activity as the season ends on Nov. 30. 

