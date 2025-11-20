Experts recap 2025 hurricane impacts, takeaways as season draws to a close

With just over a week left of the 2025 hurricane season and no more tropical activity expected before then, hurricane experts are taking a look back on the season's record-breaking impacts.

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and Phil Klotzbach, senior research scientist for the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at Colorado State University, gave their insight into the season's statistics, including how it shaped up compared to early-season predictions.

Prior to hurricane season, NOAA and CSU gave their predictions for the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

5 OF THE MOST DESTRUCTIVE OCTOBER HURRICANES TO MAKE US LANDFALL

2025 Hurricane Season Statistic Comparison

(FOX Weather)



The season produced 13 named storms, with five hurricanes and four storms marked Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

No hurricanes made landfall in the U.S. this season, a rare occurrence in recent history.

The last hurricane season with no U.S. landfalling hurricanes was a decade ago in 2015.

HERE'S WHY ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON RUNS FROM JUNE TO NOVEMBER

The Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE), the amount of energy that is generated in the tropical season, was 133.

"The main thing is that it (ACE) was forecast to be above-normal and ended up above-normal," Norcross said.

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A TROPICAL DEPRESSION, TROPICAL STORM AND HURRICANE?

"It was a year where we didn't necessarily have a ton of storms. The quantity was fairly low, but the quality or the strength of the storms was quite high," Klotzbach said.

Three hurricanes reached Category 5 strength this season.

Cateogry 5 hurricanes in 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricanes Erin and Humberto reached wind speeds of 160 mph in August and September.

Hurricane Melissa rounded out the season as a deadly Category 5 hurricane in Jamaica with winds of 185 mph.

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

Melissa broke records, becoming the strongest hurricane to ever hit Jamaica and the most intense Atlantic landfalling hurricane in 90 years.

A record-breaking 252 mph wind reading measured by a dropsonde launched from an NOAA Hurricane Hunter airplane during a mission into Hurricane Melissa has been verified, making it the strongest wind hurricane ever recorded.

RECORD-BREAKING 252 MPH WIND READING VERIFIED FROM HISTORIC HURRICANE MELISSA

Hurricane Erin caused coastal flooding all up the East Coast in late August.

Humberto followed a similar path near the East Coast just over a month later, in late September, hot on the heels of Hurricane Gabrielle.

Rough surf from Hurricane Humberto and Hurricane Imelda led to the collapse of several homes in the North Carolina Outer Banks.

In total, nine homes fell in just a few days.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Both Norcross and Klotzbach said the Atlantic will stay quiet with no tropical activity as the season ends on Nov. 30.