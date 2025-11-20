Experts recap 2025 hurricane impacts, takeaways as season draws to a close
FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross and Phil Klotzbach, senior research scientist for the Department of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University, gave their insight into the season's statistics, including how it shaped up compared to early-season predictions.
The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been an interesting one, with no landfalling hurricanes in the U.S., and Hurricane Melissa becoming the most intense landfalling hurricane in 90 years. FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross gives his expert analysis on the season as it comes to an end.
With just over a week left of the 2025 hurricane season and no more tropical activity expected before then, hurricane experts are taking a look back on the season's record-breaking impacts.
The Atlantic Hurricane Season is finishing up with no more tropical activity expected before the end of the season on Nov. 30. Colorado State University Senior Research Scientist Dr. Phil Klotzbach joins FOX Weather to talk about some of the 2025 season's statistics and how it shaped up compared to the predictions at the beginning of hurricane season.
The Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE), the amount of energy that is generated in the tropical season, was 133.
"The main thing is that it (ACE) was forecast to be above-normal and ended up above-normal," Norcross said.
Narragansett, RI - August 21: An angry ocean from the effects of Hurricane Erin churns up huge waves along Scarborough State Beach as the Point Judith Lighthouse rises in the distance on August 21, 2025.
(Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)
"It was a year where we didn't necessarily have a ton of storms. The quantity was fairly low, but the quality or the strength of the storms was quite high," Klotzbach said.
Hurricanes Erin and Humberto reached wind speeds of 160 mph in August and September.
Hurricane Melissa rounded out the season as a deadly Category 5 hurricane in Jamaica with winds of 185 mph.
Image 1 of 6
An aerial view shows destroyed buildings following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, on October 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins. Somewhat weakened but still threatening, Melissa will bring damaging winds and flooding rains to the Bahamas Wednesday before moving on to Bermuda late Thursday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 2 of 6
An aerial view of damaged buildings around the St. John's Anglican Church following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins. Somewhat weakened but still threatening, Melissa will bring damaging winds and flooding rains to the Bahamas Wednesday before moving on to Bermuda late Thursday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). (Photo by Ricardo MAKYN / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 3 of 6
A man looks at a fallen tree in St. Catherine, Jamaica, shortly before Hurricane Melissa made landfall on October 28, 2025. Ferocious winds and torrential rain tore into Jamaica Tuesday as Hurricane Melissa made landfall, the worst storm ever to strike the island nation and one of the most powerful hurricanes on record. The extremely violent Category 5 system was still crawling across the Caribbean, promising catastrophic floods and life-threatening conditions as maximum sustained winds reached a staggering 185 miles per hour (295 kilometers per hour). (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 4 of 6
A store stands destroyed following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Manchester, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025. Hurricane Melissa ripped up trees and knocked out power after making landfall in Jamaica on October 28, 2025 as one of the most powerful hurricanes on record, inundating the island nation with rains that threaten flash floods and landslides. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 5 of 6
Drone video of Hurricane Melissa Damage in Montego Bay, Jamaica
( )
Image 6 of 6
Hurricane Melissa Damage
( )
Melissa broke records, becoming the strongest hurricane to ever hit Jamaica and the most intense Atlantic landfalling hurricane in 90 years.
A record-breaking 252 mph wind reading measured by a dropsonde launched from an NOAA Hurricane Hunter airplane during a mission into Hurricane Melissa has been verified, making it the strongest wind hurricane ever recorded.