Illinois ice jam forces evacuations along Kankakee River amid flooding worries

WILMINGTON, Ill. – More than a dozen residents in Wilmington, Illinois have been evacuated from their homes after the Kankakee River experienced a surge in water levels from ice jams.

Officials have reported a rise of 3 feet in river levels in an hour early Friday morning, and authorities in Will County say they are closely monitoring the situation as the turbulent river waters and frozen obstacles have caused hazardous conditions.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flash Flood Warning for southwestern Will County, calling for a continued elevated risk of flooding along the Kankakee River.

The ice jam on the river is expected to completely break Friday, leading to an increased risk of flooding from Wilmington to Phalen Acres. The melting ice and runoff water will lead to unpredictable water flow and a high probability of flooding in low-lying areas, the Will County Emergency Management Agency warned.

"It's a waiting game right now," Director of the Wilmington Emergency Services & Disaster Agency Dennis Houseman told FOX 32 in Chicago. "Mother Nature's the only one that knows what's going to happen and she's not talking to us right now. We will live through it. I mean, I'll guarantee one thing – it'll be gone in June!"

WHAT IS AN ICE JAM AND ARE THEY DANGEROUS?

These jams can form on rivers as ice breaks and get stuck downstream. When combined with faster river flow, they can cause backups and floods. Changes in temperatures can also lead to flooding in yards, parks and roads situated near the river.

After spending several days locked in an arctic chill with temperatures dropping as low as -8 on Sunday, highs have warmed into the 40s Thursday and Friday as the weather pattern reversed.

"Rising streams can cause the ice to break and jam up in different ways in different locations," Chief Deputy Director of Will County Emergency Management Agency Tom Murray told FOX 32. "So the flooding can really happen anywhere in the area that we have ice right now. Be mindful of what the river is doing. Have a plan."

14 safely evacuated from rising waters

On Thursday evening, flash flooding was reported in downtown Wilmington on the north and south islands. A reverse 911 was issued to residents advising them of rising water levels and the need to evacuate, the Will County Emergency Management Agency said.

Water rescue teams were deployed, and all island residents were evacuated. In total, authorities said 14 individuals were successfully evacuated to a temporary shelter.

"Flooding in downtown Wilmington is currently isolated to the north and south Islands," the Will County Emergency Management Agency said. "However, ice remains solid on the Kankakee River, and water levels are steadily increasing due to water runoff and melting ice."

A local resident who owns a summer home along the river has noted significant changes in the past week.

"It came up crazy high, settled down, and now with things breaking up-river and down-river still packed, I think we're in for some trouble yet," Bob Dobczyk told FOX 32. "When (the ice starts) jamming up again, the water's got nowhere to go."

Ice jams were also flowing down the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, Indiana, on Thursday. The National Weather Service has warned that ice jam flooding is still possible in waterways throughout the state.

Several U.S. states are preparing for flood risks Friday as ice jams are expected. Due to heavy rain and ongoing ice jams, the National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches for six states.

Residents should pay close attention to Flood Warnings over the next few days as shifting ice can also cause damage to nearby properties.