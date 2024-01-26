School bus with students inside trapped on flooded road in Detroit.

DETROIT - A school bus with students aboard was trapped on a flooded roadway Friday afternoon in Michigan.

The bus driver drove into floodwater on Spinoza and Sawyer in Detroit with students on board after school let out, officials said.

The Detroit Fire Department pulled all the students out of the bus and carried them to safety, said Chrystal Wilson, the assistant superintendent of communications at Detroit Public Schools.

No injuries were reported.

The bus remains stuck in about 3.5 feet of floodwater, sources told FOX 2.