Evacuation orders issued in Colorado due to wildfire

COLORADO - Evacuation orders were issued on Monday for residents in Boulder County, Colorado, following a wildfire.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office posted an alert on their Facebook telling all residents that live near Four Mile Canyon to evacuate the area as soon as possible.

First responders responded to the 700 block of Wild Turkey Lane.

"If you have received an evacuation notice, you need to stop what you’re doing and evacuate out of the area," Vinnie Montez, public information officer for Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, said. "This is not a time to start calling people to try to figure out what’s going on. You need to heed the advice and do what you’re being asked to do."

Officials ask for residents to stay away from the roads near Four Mile Canyon to give first responders full access to the area.

This comes days after High Wind Warnings and Watches, along with Fire Weather Warnings, were issued in numerous cities across Colorado.

Wind gusts reached up to 112 miles per hour in some locations, while the humidity levels ranged from 15 to 20%.

The powerful winds combined with low humidity levels increased the risk of wildfires throughout the region.

Officials issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff as the strong winds slammed the area. Around 50,000 residents in Boulder, Clear Creek, Jefferson, Larimer and Weld Counties were impacted.

