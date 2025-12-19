WATCH: First responders run towards raging Colorado house fire amid whipping winds

CONIFER, Colo. – A home in a Denver suburb burst into flames Wednesday, with raging wind gusts up to 100 mph assisting the fire with quickly engulfing the home.

First responders rushed to the scene in Conifer, Colorado and immediately fought to contain the fire-ravaged house. Body camera footage displays a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office rush toward the fire alongside several other deputies and firefighters from the Elk Creek Fire Department.

The fire started from a gasoline generator malfunction and was quickly driven by strong winds that triggered a red flag warning by the National Weather Service Boulder Office for areas in Jefferson and Boulder counties.

'RED FLAG WARNING': WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

"Red Flag Warnings mean warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger," wrote on X.

According to the NWS, sustained winds in the area were between 45 and 55 mph, while gusts reached between 80 and 100 mph.

Fire officials at the scene say, upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed in flames, and the fire began extending into nearby vegetation, torching trees and threatening additional wildland involvement.

"Due to the elevated staffing and preparedness in place earlier today, Elk Creek was able to deploy a structure engine, water tenders, and wildland apparatus, allowing crews to address both the structure fire and associated wildland fire simultaneously," Elk Creek Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Numerous engines responded to the scene and battled the blaze, addressing the home while simultaneously tackling the associated wildland fire.

While there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported during the incident, the home was totally destroyed.