East Tennessee K-9 officer lost in Helene's historic floods found among dead

ERWIN, Tenn. – An East Tennessee police department is grieving the tragic loss of a K-9 officer who was swept away by the devastating flash floods that ravaged the region in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The Erwin Police Department said Scotty, a loyal and dedicated member of the force, went missing on Friday in the Bumpass Cove area of Unicoi County.

Despite a desperate search, his body was sadly recovered the following day. The news has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving many heartbroken.

"Please pray for his handler and all who loved him," the police department said in a statement.

Tennessee All-Hazard Incident Management Team spokesman Myron Hughe told FOX Weather on Monday that 47 individuals remained unaccounted for.

"We had a storm hit us like we've never had, since 1977 or there before," Emergency Management Director Jimmy Erwin said. "We've had rescue teams on the ground … saving lives. They pulled many to shore and saved them."

Two weather-related deaths have been confirmed in East Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. One fatality occurred in Johnson County and another in Unicoi County, officials announced during a Sunday news briefing. Helene has left more than 100 people dead in several states across the Southeast . Essential services, such as water and electricity, have also been severely impacted.

This comes as the Nolichucky River surged to record levels, causing widespread damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure.

Local emergency responders and state agencies said they are working tirelessly to provide aid and support to affected residents.

On Friday, more than 50 people were rescued from the roof of the Unicoi County Hospital as rising waters made the building inaccessible to boats and ambulances.

Helicopters were ultimately deployed to safely evacuate all staff and patients to Johnson City Medical Center. The hospital will remain closed for an assessment of the damage.

"We are moving forward," Erwin said. "From this day on, we've got to grow. We've got to build back our community and build back what we lost."