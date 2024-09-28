'Get out of the way!': Bridge collapses into river flooded by Helene in East Tennessee

Watch a Tennessee bridge collapse into the Nolichucky River on Satuday, when the river surged with floodwater caused by remnants of Hurricane Helene.

After Helene made landfall in the Big Bend of Florida Thursday night, the Category 4 hurricane drenched parts of the Southeast with torrential rains and dangerous floodwaters.

New video shows one of the affected areas was East Tennessee, where the Nolichucky River rose and produced a powerful current that picked up trees and other debris downstream.

The power of this current was evident when Kisner Bridge on Highway 107 in the town of Afton collapsed into the Nolichucky, which had risen high enough to reach the bridge.

"Get Out Of The Way!" said Landon Duckett, who filmed the video, to a man standing close to the river as the middle of the bridge collapsed.

Not long after, the rest of the bridge crumbled into the river, leaving only the sections of the highway built on land.

The Nolichucky River crested late Saturday morning, when it was seen overtopping the Nolichucky Dam south of Afton.