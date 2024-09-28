Search
Extreme Weather
Published

'Get out of the way!': Bridge collapses into river flooded by Helene in East Tennessee

By Angeli Gabriel
Watch a road bridge in East Tennessee collapse into a river. Known as Kisner Bridge on Highway 107 in the town of Afton, the bridge was no match for the powerful waters of the flooded Nolichucky River. (Courtesy: Landon Duckett via Storyful) 01:25

Watch a road bridge in East Tennessee collapse into a river. Known as Kisner Bridge on Highway 107 in the town of Afton, the bridge was no match for the powerful waters of the flooded Nolichucky River. (Courtesy: Landon Duckett via Storyful)

Watch a Tennessee bridge collapse into the Nolichucky River on Satuday, when the river surged with floodwater caused by remnants of Hurricane Helene.

After Helene made landfall in the Big Bend of Florida Thursday night, the Category 4 hurricane drenched parts of the Southeast with torrential rains and dangerous floodwaters.

New video shows one of the affected areas was East Tennessee, where the Nolichucky River rose and produced a powerful current that picked up trees and other debris downstream.

Kisner bridge collapses into the Nolichucky River.

Kisner bridge collapses into the Nolichucky River.

(Landon Duckett via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The power of this current was evident when Kisner Bridge on Highway 107 in the town of Afton collapsed into the Nolichucky, which had risen high enough to reach the bridge.

"Get Out Of The Way!" said Landon Duckett, who filmed the video, to a man standing close to the river as the middle of the bridge collapsed.

Not long after, the rest of the bridge crumbled into the river, leaving only the sections of the highway built on land.

The Nolichucky River crested late Saturday morning, when it was seen overtopping the Nolichucky Dam south of Afton.

The swollen Nolichucky River sweeps over a dam in eastern Tennessee after 1-2 feet of rain fell in the nearby mountains. (Video courtesy: Tennessee Valley Authority) 00:26

Swollen river pours over Tennessee' Nolichucky River Dam.

The swollen Nolichucky River sweeps over a dam in eastern Tennessee after 1-2 feet of rain fell in the nearby mountains. (Video courtesy: Tennessee Valley Authority)

