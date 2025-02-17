Search
See it: Frigid temps add to challenge as major water main break floods Detroit neighborhood

The flooding comes amid an extended period of subzero wind chills expected through Tuesday. Scattered light snow showers and flurries are also ongoing, with possible lake-effect snow.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Water main break leaves Detroit neighborhood flooded under icy water

DETROIT – Southwest Detroit residents faced a terrifying morning Monday as a major water main break flooded several streets, trapping people in their homes and vehicles amidst icy, rising waters. 

The break, near the intersection of North Green and Rowan streets, stretched for blocks, sending a surge of water cascading through a nearby neighborhood, leaving a trail of submerged cars, overturned trash cans and floating debris, FOX 2 in Detroit reports

Icy water inundates Detroit neighborhood after major water main break

"We've never seen anything like this before," said Ruben Rodriquez, who was unable to reach his own home due to the extensive flooding. "It's just a wait-and-see to see what happens at the moment."

First responders have been helping trapped residents, including a person who was stuck on the the roof of a vehicle that was almost completely submerged.

(FOX 2)

The flooding comes amid an extended period of subzero wind chills expected through Tuesday. Scattered light snow showers and flurries are also ongoing, with possible lake-effect snow

First responders were seen pulling an individual from the roof of a nearly completely submerged vehicle, FOX 2 reports, as floodwaters seeped into basements, leaving some residents waking up to several feet of water in their homes. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

(FOX 2)

"It just keeps going up and up," Rodriguez told FOX 2.

The Great Lakes Water Authority, as well as Detroit fire and police, are supporting residents impacted by the flooding. A city bus also serves as a warming center for those rescued from the icy waters.

