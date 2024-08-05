Debby’s slow churn across Southeast likely to cause 'catastrophic' flooding in South Carolina, Georgia

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Coastal Georgia and the Carolinas will get drenched this week after Tropical Storm Debby stalls out over the Southeast, as the storm could dump more than 2 feet of rain and cause potentially catastrophic flooding.

After making landfall along Florida’s Big Bend on Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane, Debby is forecast to move slowly northeastward. Debby has already dumped more than 16 inches of rain, sent feet of storm surge flooding into Southwest Florida and knocked out power to more than 300,000 customers. However, Debby is far from done.

Rain totals forecast through Friday.

(FOX Weather)



NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 4 flood risk, the highest on its flood risk scale, for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in parts of northeastern Florida, southeastern Georgia, coastal South Carolina and North Carolina. This risk will shift north by Wednesday, bringing the highest rain totals to southeastern South Carolina.

As Debby crawled across Florida on Monday, the National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a Flash Flood Emergency for parts of Columbia, Hamilton and Suwannee counties. A Flash Flood Emergency means there is a severe threat to life and catastrophic damage is possible from flash flooding.

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the area where between 10 and 15 inches have already fallen.

Debby's core is forecast to head out into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, which could allow it to strengthen again, but computer forecast models show it should remain a tropical storm.

"That does mean that you are tapping into warm water. The Gulf Stream sits right off of the coastline of Georgia and South Carolina, and you have a persistent onshore flow," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "So you have this epic amount of rain that's going to be falling over Georgia and South Carolina. At the same time, you're going to have everything pushing in from the Atlantic, up the river system, so nothing can move out."

Cities including Savannah, Georgia; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Wilmington, North Carolina, are forecast to see more than a foot of rain through Thursday. Higher totals are possible in places like Charleston, South Carolina, where up to 2 feet of rain is not out of the question. This could cause possible life-threatening flooding and swell rivers beyond the flood stage.

Flash flooding outlook through Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



On top of the rain, tropical-storm-force winds are forecast across the Southeast early this week. In addition to the wind and flooding, the Southeast is also under a threat of tornadoes through Tuesday.

"It's going to be a relentless few days," FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued states of emergency ahead of Debby’s landfall and instructed all residents to prepare for "significant rainfall." Both governors have mobilized National Guard resources to respond to potentially extreme flooding impacts.

Residents in low-lying areas are urged to move their vehicles and families to higher ground.

More than 20,000 sandbags were handed out in Charleston by Sunday evening. The city opened some parking garages during the rain event, allowing drivers to park for free.

Flooding timeline for Georgia and the Carolinas

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), most computer models show Debby moving off the Southeast U.S. coast by late Tuesday before being pushed back inland over South Carolina on Thursday.

"Although the details of the track forecast are unknown, there is high confidence that Debby will move slowly while near or over the southeastern U.S., which will likely result in catastrophic flooding in some locations," the NHC said.

The highest rainfall totals are expected through Thursday, with the most rain falling Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

South Carolina forecast impacts from Debby.

(FOX Weather)



Savannah could see up to 18 inches, with the most rain falling through Wednesday and peak wind gusts up to 60 mph possible on Monday.

Charleston is facing up to 4 feet of storm surge and nearly 2 feet of rain this week, with winds gusting between 40 and 60 mph through Thursday. Myrtle Beach could see gusts up to 60 mph through Tuesday and up to 18 inches of rain by Thursday.