2 dead, several injured when Texas construction site collapses during severe storm

CONROE, Texas – As many as two people were killed and several others were injured after a construction site collapsed during severe weather Tuesday afternoon, local authorities said.

The City of Conroe reported police and firefighters responded to the scene of a house collapse about 40 minutes north of Houston about 4 p.m. CDT.

A photo from the neighborhood showed home sites that were in the truss stage and several emergency vehicles at the scene.

The National Weather Service in Houston had issued a Tornado Warning for Montgomery County, which included Conroe, at 3:22 p.m. CDT. Meteorologists warned the storm cell was dangerous and capable of producing flying debris and hazards to people caught outside without a substantial shelter.

POWERFUL STORM IN TEXAS TOPPLES TREES, TAKES DOWN POWER LINES

The conditions of the injured have not been released. It was unclear whether the construction site had advanced warning of the inclement weather.

Conroe was not the only community where damage was reported after the severe storm. About 30 miles north of Conroe, in Huntsville, Texas, trees were toppled, and power lines were damaged.

PowerOutage.us reported more than 15,000 electrical outages in the region.

Forecasters did receive a report of a 58-mph wind gust and hail the size of quarters during the storms north of Houston.

So far, NWS meteorologists have not determined if straight-line winds or a tornado were to blame for the damage in Conroe.