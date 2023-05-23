Search
2 dead, several injured when Texas construction site collapses during severe storm

The National Weather Service office in Houston had issued a Tornado Warning on Tuesday afternoon for Montgomery County, which included Conroe. So far, NWS meteorologists have not determined if straight-line winds or a tornado were to blame for the damage.

By Andrew Wulfeck
A construction site structure collapsed during a severe storm in East Texas on Tuesday. Authorities will investigate whether strong winds had anything to do with the deadly collapse in Conroe, Texas. 02:56

CONROE, Texas – As many as two people were killed and several others were injured after a construction site collapsed during severe weather Tuesday afternoon, local authorities said.

The City of Conroe reported police and firefighters responded to the scene of a house collapse about 40 minutes north of Houston about 4 p.m. CDT.

A photo from the neighborhood showed home sites that were in the truss stage and several emergency vehicles at the scene.

The National Weather Service in Houston had issued a Tornado Warning for Montgomery County, which included Conroe, at 3:22 p.m. CDT. Meteorologists warned the storm cell was dangerous and capable of producing flying debris and hazards to people caught outside without a substantial shelter.

Storm damage is being reported in Huntsville, as a storm cell brought powerful wind and rain to town.  00:26

POWERFUL STORM IN TEXAS TOPPLES TREES, TAKES DOWN POWER LINES

The conditions of the injured have not been released. It was unclear whether the construction site had advanced warning of the inclement weather.

Conroe was not the only community where damage was reported after the severe storm. About 30 miles north of Conroe, in Huntsville, Texas, trees were toppled, and power lines were damaged.

PowerOutage.us reported more than 15,000 electrical outages in the region.

Forecasters did receive a report of a 58-mph wind gust and hail the size of quarters during the storms north of Houston.

So far, NWS meteorologists have not determined if straight-line winds or a tornado were to blame for the damage in Conroe.

Texas storm

Doppler radar image from Tuesday afternoon

(FOX Weather)

