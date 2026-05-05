Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes threaten South as massive cold front continues multi-day severe threat

The first week of May is off to an active start as a sprawling cold front marches across the country, bringing renewed severe storm threats. While this system may not be as intense as the outbreaks seen at the end of April, impacts are still expected—especially across the South.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will all be possible with any storms that develop.

Storm system overview

(FOX Weather)



The storms kicked off Monday with severe threats expanding from North Texas into the Midwest, where local news outlets reported damaging winds in Detroit.

These initial bursts are just one part of a multi-day severe weather threat expected through midweek, alongside the broader impacts of a massive cold front sweeping the nation.

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The severe threat shifts further south Tuesday, where a Level 2 out of 5 risk is in effect for portions of the region, stretching from the northeast part of Texas up into the southern portion of Missouri.

Into the afternoon, the potential for severe weather across the South increases as the cold front keeps sinking southward.

Severe storm threat outlook on Tuesday across the South

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Meanwhile, a separate area of low pressure along the front is expected to help spark thunderstorm development across parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and the Ark-La-Tex region by the evening, aided by rich Gulf moisture and a strengthening low-level jet.

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By Wednesday, the Level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat pushes even farther south, impacting portions of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alabama, where large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will all be possible with any storms that develop.

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The cold front will start to slow down as it bumps into a high-pressure system parked off the East Coast.

Severe storm threat outlook on Wednesday across the South

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Wednesday is shaping up to have the most significant chance to spark more discrete storms later in the day, and if the storms can stay discrete, there will be a greater tornado threat, the FOX Forecast Center said.

However, if the storms stay as segments or a line of storms, then the threat will be primarily damaging winds and large hail.

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Additionally, this setup is expected to bring several days of rain too, with the heaviest downpours expected Wednesday in the South due to the slow movement of the front and the potential for training storms over the same areas.

Flash flood threat outlook Wednesday through Tuesday morning across the South

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A large Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk is in place for a large portion of the Southeast. The rain will continue beyond Wednesday, where rain totals will generally mount up to 2 to 3 inches over a wide area.

Flash flood threat outlook Wednesday through Tuesday morning across the South

(FOX Weather)



Along with the severe weather and flash flood risks, the massive cold front sweeping the nation is also packing a broader punch.

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While it's fueling severe storms across the South, it's also bringing threats of flooding rain to the Midwest and Northeast, and an impactful snowstorm across the central Rocky Mountains.

Stick with FOX Weather for the latest updates as the storms develop.